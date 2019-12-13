Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (copy neighbors)

Decatur
1880 Buckhead Lane, $365,000, James and Evelyn Mitchell to Amy McCarthy
1021 E. Cantrell, $602, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson
1027 Cornell Ave., $72,050, Sheriff's Office to Joseph L. Wagner
644 E. Elm Ave., $50,000, estate of Anna E. Jones, deceased, to H&G Properties, LLC
1829 Ferris Drive, $122,500, Michael and Judy Grossman Irrevocable Trust to Misty Hilton
1798 W. Forest Ave., $35,000, Matawin Ventures Trust to Brian Allen
1660 N. Folk St., $10,500, Gavin E. McKee to Kristopher D. Thompson
612 W. Harrison St., $14,750, (contract 2018), Jennifer Shard and June Bunning to Andrew Leynes
9 Hilltop Drive, $108,000, Michael P. and Frances Loud to Larry J. Stice
1779 E. Lawrence St., $8,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
1229 E. Leafland St., $3,200, Andrew R. Hendrian to Michael W. Dozier
236 Marlene Ave., $139,000, Cummins Family Trust to Carol Hancock
1451 N. McClellan St., $45,000, Linda C. Niester to Newt Investments, LLC
157 S. Mcclellan St., $50,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Christian McQuality
112 E. Mueller, $4,000, BT Properties of Vermillion county, LLC to Tamera K. Cook
1098 N. Oakdale Ave., $25,000, Samantha R. Beyers to Emily Sinks
70 Oriole Drive, $55,000, Roger W. and Cheri L. Wheeler to Robert Bradford
2063 Ramsey Drive, $25,503, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Dallas G. Heckman, Jr.
2028 W. Ravina Park Road, $140,000, Wole K. and Abiola J. Adeoye to Glenn and Jonelle A. Lewis
1814 W. Riverview Ave., $88,500, Jason and Jillian Wentworth to Natasha B. Shea
883 W. Sawyer St., $4,500, Angela C. Hill to David E.H. Mathes, Sr.
2936 Sherwood Drive, $45,801, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson
24 South Shores Drive, $550,000, John W. Ridley and Amy E. Chronister-Ridley to Kimberly Ann Genenbacher and Gary Gerard Genebacher, trustees KG3 Land Trust
1041 Veech Lane, $105,000, Shu Ji Lin and Xiao Xia Zhou to Shi Qi Liu
1142 Wedgewood Court, $200,000, Sefah and Akua Bediakoh to Tracy Kent
136 White Pine Circle, $141,500, Douglas E. and Julia K. Wolfe to Matthew L. Griffith
1837 E. Whitmer St., $3,000, Susan Tate and Lisa Fraell to Devin Sternberg
3870 E. William St. Road, $30,000, (Contract 2018), John R. Pryor to Pamela McCoy and Lisa Ann Howell
1345 E. Wood St., $13,000, Tim and Carla Wallis to Cathy L. Francisco and Homer T. Hanson
340 N. 35th St., $15,000, (Contract 2016), Turtle Pines, LLC to Kenneth W. Tucker and Melody A. Wren.
Forsyth
1341 Kathies Way, $287,000, Richard A. and Becky S. Schultz to Wael Otaibi
225 Magnolia Drive, $108,000, Kevin E. Roberts to Preferred Rentals, LLC
415 Phillip Circle, $240,000, Michael and Jaime D. Barra to Michael Lawary
796 Stevens Creek Blvd, $270,000, JJJBCR Enterprises, LLC to Richard A. Series, Jr.
350 Ventura Drive, $124,000, Clint D. and Jennifer R. Jurgens to Stephanie M. Oyler
6 Woodland Drive, $140,000, Stephen E. Zeller to Cartus Financial Corporation
6 Woodland Drive, $140,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Arvin Tabios Quicho
Warrensburg
415 E. Main St., $52,500, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Mount Zion Investments, LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.