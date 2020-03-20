Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (copy neighbors)

Decatur
5597 E. Bentonville Road, $56,700, C&S Properties LLC to Gregory C. Collins
538 Bradley Court, $59,000, Dawn Pyles to NSP Residential LLC
1345 N. Country Club Road, $44,500, Decatur Park District to Kenneth L. Burns
626 S. Dennis AVe., $80,000, Ann Graven, Thomas Beyer and Robert Beyer to Jean Louis Eerebout and Amonbra Bernadette Kouame
1258 E. Division St., $2,000, Dashan Waddy to Debra Carter
60 Glenview Drive, $89,500, Ineice Walker to Dillon Walters
3176 N. Holly Drive, $113,000, Charles M. lane to Courtni R. Bolt
8 Madison Drive, $25,000, Walters Family trust to GS Business Group LLC
2050 W. Main St., $130,000, S. Jill Lavety to Rodney A. Reining
904 E. Marlin Drive, $145,500, Midland Trust Co. to Peter J. Tran
3645 Meadowlark Drive, $79,900, Joseph Athey to Margie Monroe
481 N. Moffet Ave., $18,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert Yeager and Mary Yeager
2 Nolen Drive, $76,000, Loretta S. Burns to Chad A. Thomas and Amber N. Thomas
106 Ridgeway Drive, $79,000, Lyndsy M. McIntyre and Stacy R. McIntyre to Paul J. Bruens II
3300 Salem School Road, $387,000, Thomas Bowman to Bradley W. Henson and Jackie Henson
315 Shoreline Place, $155,000, Robert Olson and Chadyeane Olson to Brandon Howell and Lindsey Howell
261 Southmoreland Place, $155,000, Gregory D. Eskue and Melissa A. Eskue to Bret Daykin and Sara Daykin
57 Southwood Drive, $42,301, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David Chaney
1218 N. Taylor Ave., $7,500, Shannon Hatcher to Richard and Jillian Ellis
Argenta
9307 Cabin Road, $275,000, Darren Lents and Mindi Lents to David B. Elliott and Catherine L. Saffer
211 E. Prairie Ave., $40,000, Alice R. Elsea to David Mark Allen
Blue Mound
325 Dunbar Ave., $65,000, Steven Canaday and Cynthia Canaday to Guy L. Sinnard and Linda P. Sinnard
Macon
373 W. Dunn St., $22,750, Terry L. Scott and Mary A. Scott to Cliff D. Wilson
Maroa
504 N. Sycamore St., $210,500, Charles Meece and Penny Meece to Charlie Lane and Brittany Lane
Mount Zion
175 Lexington Circle, $280,000, Jonathan C. Rowe and Candace B. Rowe to Gregory P. Calvin and Christina L. Calvin
1425 Noble Drive, $134,000, Jamie M. Queary fka Coon and Michael D. Queary Jr. to Elin E. Smith
745 Pearl Court, $274,900, Brandon David Howell to Michael D. Queary Jr. and Jamie Marie Queary
1550 N. Wildwood Drive, $160,000, Gregory P. Calvin and Christina L. Calvin to Chad D. Dawson and Katie M. Dawson
Oreana
123 E. Belle St., $64,750, Donald Laughery and Margaret Laughery to Mound Zion Investment LLC
Warrensburg
194 N. Main St., $81,000, John W. Larry and Mendie Larry to Debra S. Pare
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in March.