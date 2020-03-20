Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (copy neighbors)
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

5597 E. Bentonville Road, $56,700, C&S Properties LLC to Gregory C. Collins

538 Bradley Court, $59,000, Dawn Pyles to NSP Residential LLC

1345 N. Country Club Road, $44,500, Decatur Park District to Kenneth L. Burns

626 S. Dennis AVe., $80,000, Ann Graven, Thomas Beyer and Robert Beyer to Jean Louis Eerebout and Amonbra Bernadette Kouame

1258 E. Division St., $2,000, Dashan Waddy to Debra Carter

60 Glenview Drive, $89,500, Ineice Walker to Dillon Walters

3176 N. Holly Drive, $113,000, Charles M. lane to Courtni R. Bolt

8 Madison Drive, $25,000, Walters Family trust to GS Business Group LLC

2050 W. Main St., $130,000, S. Jill Lavety to Rodney A. Reining

904 E. Marlin Drive, $145,500, Midland Trust Co. to Peter J. Tran

3645 Meadowlark Drive, $79,900, Joseph Athey to Margie Monroe

481 N. Moffet Ave., $18,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert Yeager and Mary Yeager

2 Nolen Drive, $76,000, Loretta S. Burns to Chad A. Thomas and Amber N. Thomas

106 Ridgeway Drive, $79,000, Lyndsy M. McIntyre and Stacy R. McIntyre to Paul J. Bruens II

3300 Salem School Road, $387,000, Thomas Bowman to Bradley W. Henson and Jackie Henson

315 Shoreline Place, $155,000, Robert Olson and Chadyeane Olson to Brandon Howell and Lindsey Howell

261 Southmoreland Place, $155,000, Gregory D. Eskue and Melissa A. Eskue to Bret Daykin and Sara Daykin

57 Southwood Drive, $42,301, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David Chaney

1218 N. Taylor Ave., $7,500, Shannon Hatcher to Richard and Jillian Ellis

Argenta

 

9307 Cabin Road, $275,000, Darren Lents and Mindi Lents to David B. Elliott and Catherine L. Saffer

211 E. Prairie Ave., $40,000, Alice R. Elsea to David Mark Allen

Blue Mound

325 Dunbar Ave., $65,000, Steven Canaday and Cynthia Canaday to Guy L. Sinnard and Linda P. Sinnard

Macon

373 W. Dunn St., $22,750, Terry L. Scott and Mary A. Scott to Cliff D. Wilson

Maroa 

504 N. Sycamore St., $210,500, Charles Meece and Penny Meece to Charlie Lane and Brittany Lane

Mount Zion

175 Lexington Circle, $280,000, Jonathan C. Rowe and Candace B. Rowe to Gregory P. Calvin and Christina L. Calvin

1425 Noble Drive, $134,000, Jamie M. Queary fka Coon and Michael D. Queary Jr. to Elin E. Smith

745 Pearl Court, $274,900, Brandon David Howell to Michael D. Queary Jr.  and Jamie Marie Queary

1550 N. Wildwood Drive, $160,000, Gregory P. Calvin and Christina L. Calvin to Chad D. Dawson and Katie M. Dawson

Oreana

 

123 E. Belle St., $64,750, Donald Laughery and Margaret Laughery to Mound Zion Investment LLC

Warrensburg

194 N. Main St., $81,000, John W. Larry and Mendie Larry to Debra S. Pare

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in March.

