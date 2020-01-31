Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (neighbors copy)

Decatur
1320 W. Alpine Court, $165,000, Gary A. Quinlan to Brenda J. Holmes
3797 N. Ashley Court, $122,000, Maria S. Jacobs to Thomas Bowman
2633 Bayshore Heights Drive, $180,000, Gary G. Genenbacher and Kimberly Genenbacher to Dereon Bond and Leanne Bond
1556 E. Buena Vista Ave., $38,000, Christopher M. Costley and Teresa J. Costley to Brandon Pinkston and Nicole Pinkston
4060 N. Camelot Drive, $29,000, Sally A. McCoskey to William Peter and Brenda Peter
2151 N. Charles St., $17,500, Shawn D. and Jennifer Winholtz to Arber Emvoski
3121 Colorado Drive, $90,000, Thaison Michael Pham and Nguyen Huyen to Garth Minor
1340 W. Decatur St., $13,000, Deanna K. Hammond to Janice Hutchins
343 W. Division St., $3,500, Halahan Properties LLC to Rebecca Swan
783 W. Division St.,, 1695 N. Church St., 1121 E. Main St., 1859 W. Waggoner St., 1910 W. Leafland Ave., 1840 W. Leafland Ave., $77,000, Ryan Blankenship to Christina Blankenship
286 Dover Drive, $39,100, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
2109 W. Forest Ave., $39,500, Beverly Rose Capshaw to Mark Cisco
216 E. Holiday Drive, $50,300, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Kayla Oliver
2529 W. Hunt St., $82,000, Paul Vern Thistlethwaite and Judythe A. Thistlethwaite to Jennie D. Thompson
721 W. Karen Court, $105,573, NSPAS & FLP to Adam John Bohlen
721 W. Karen Court, $125,000, Adam Bohlen to Heather Wilson
31 Kaydon Drive, $44,500, Tammy L. Deckard to Tina Wallace
360 W. Leafland Ave., $11,500, Jonathan Boey and Brandon Boey to Chester and Janice Hutchins
1544 E. Locust St., $3,000, Brian A. Miller to Melvin Lenox
1283 E. Logan St., $3,000, Teresa A. Kaufman to Chas Burns
2170 S. Lost Bridge Road, $85,000, Susan Newell to Carrie L. Merris
506 W. Macon St., $17,000, Floyd Tyus Jr. to Doris D. Lee
1199 N. Main St., $2,000, Elmer E. Schultz to Jacob Well c/o Patty Carter
1657 E. Main St., $10,000 (contract dated 2019), Ernesto Leon Reyes to Jon White
1665 E. Main St., $10,000 (contract dated 2019), Ernesto Leon to Jon White
2404 E. Main St., $2,000, Chase R. Spitzer to Kristopher D. Thompson
3 Millikin Place, $260,000, Matthew D. and Tracy Jacobson to Robert E. Creviston
1051 W. Mound Road, $240,000, Kevin Campbell, Michael A. Clark and Julie Clark to New Life Pregnancy Center
604 W. North St., $49,900, Lijuan Chen to Andrea L. Carson
1475 W. Ravina Park Road, $175,000, Robert D. Traughber and Sharon K. Traughber to Lindell R. Roundtree and Delois B. Conner
1634 W. Riverview Ave., $82,500, Marcy A. Ford to Samantha Miller
1152 E. Rogers Ave., $3,000, Jeffrey Mendenall to Jason Mendenall
450 N. Scovill Court, $124,000, Zintka O. Bilyeu and Stephen A. Olson to Lowell R. Garrett and Marva L. Garrett
2575 South Shores Drive, $420,000, Marc T. Hinch and Allison G. Hinch to John W. Ridley and Amy Elizabeth Chronister Ridley
4160 Southlake Court, $1,250,000, Shane Fancher and Michelle Fancher to Gary L. Hein III
2222 N. Sunnyside Road, $10,500, estate of Junior M. Fox, deceased c/o Owen D. Fox, executor to Terry Rhodes and Cathy Rhodes
5350 E. Twin Bridge Road, $113,500, Norma G. Chaney to Cody Robinson
1159 N. Union St., $2,000, Halahan Properties LLC to Rebecca Swan
134 Wedgewood Court, $289,000, Darin O. Aagard and Lisa R. Aagard to Bryan M. Neibuhr and Megan A. Neibuhr
1178 Wedgewood Court, $415,000, Wayne J. Conner to Naci Akyildiz
555 E. William Street Road, $88,500, Donna J. McCarty to Theodore V. Melnick
1570 W. Wood St., $141,000, James Drayton and Jessica Drayton to Steven Connell
Blue Mound
9672 W. Andrews Street Road, $75,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Dalton J. Younker
17 Margaret Drive, $77,700, Daniel Dean and Anne Lorraine Follis to Ryan D. Follis
Forsyth
180 Hickory Point Court, $222,000, Gregory D. Fombelle and Maya M. Fombelle to Kyle J. Reynolds and Kylie Reynolds
Mount Zion
720 Crestview Drive, $46,500, Gladys M. Burger to Mervin Leroy Dillow
1650 Hunters Pointe Court, $255,000, Brit William Miller and Emily Miller to First Mid Wealth Management, trustee
755 S. Whitetail Circle, $100,000, Deborah Koin to Deanna L. Graven
915 Woodland Drive, $67,000 (contract dated 2015), Mark L. Britton to Britton Garrett Partners LLLP
915 Woodland Drive, $79,900, Britton Garrett Partners LLLP to Grant Fritzsche and Julie Fritzsche
Oreana
209 W. Plains Drive, $81,000, Kelly D. Koontz to Karen E. Lee
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in January.