Some Illinois schools have reversed reopening plans. Here are the Macon County ones heading back to class.

DECATUR — Officials for the Meridian, Maroa-Forsyth and Central A&M school districts and Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Patrick, Decatur Christian and St. Teresa said Thursday they're moving forward with plans to offer a mix of in-person and remote learning in the new school year.
Warrensburg-Latham schools this week joined a growing list of districts across the state that have reversed plans to have students return. It joins the Decatur school district, which decided July 24 that it was going to start the year offering only remote classes and later canceled all extra-curricular activities.
Like Warrensburg-Latham, the remaining school districts in Macon County had finalized plans that included a mix of learning options. The Herald & Review reached out to all school districts in the county on Thursday to determine if those plans had changed. Those that responded said no changes have been made to their announced plans. However, it was noted the Maroa-Forsyth school board is scheduled to meet Friday morning.
Warrensburg-Latham Superintendent Cheryl Warner in a video post Wednesday said the district over the weekend was notified that some "essential employees were placed on mandatory quarantine due to contact with positive COVID cases."
Two positive COVID cases also entered district facilities last week during new student registration, she said. No district employees have tested positive, Warner said.
Warner said if there are any additional positive results "we would not effectively be able to educate our students or run our buildings."
She said district staff also consulted with the Macon County Health Department about a recent spike in cases in the region. County health officials reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing to 707 the total number of people who have had it since the pandemic started.
Warner said school district staff and board members also met over the weekend and this week.
"Please know this was an extremely difficult decision and we know that many people will be unhappy with this news," Warner said.
The district in late July announced plans to return to school buildings, with parents given the option for remote learning. The first day of remote learning is Monday, Aug. 24.
“I'm deeply concerned about the direction that the numbers are going across the state of Illinois,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a public appearance in Bloomington on Thursday. “I'm also deeply concerned to make sure that we do as much as we can to provide the proper education for our kids. We all know from all the studies that in-person learning is better than e-learning in terms of the retention by kids for what they're learning about. And so, you know, I'm hopeful that schools across the state have the ability to offer in-person learning as well as e-learning. But I understand when schools have chosen to go all e-learning because the challenge is great.”
Pritzker on March 13 ordered schools closed as COVID cases increases. Pritzker significantly loosened social restrictions in late June because of declining numbers. The 4,233 infections reported the week of June 14 was the lowest since the virus exploded in late March. Since mid-June, however, weekly numbers have steadily climbed again.
Pritzker and educational administrators in June released safety guidelines for pupils to return to school. The decision about whether to have remote learning, in-person learning or a mix is left to the district.
This month, Charleston and Mattoon schools moved all classes online, reversing earlier plans.
Several teachers also asked the Rockford School Board on Tuesday night to reconsider reopening plans for the fall.
The Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese, which includes Decatur, this summer announced plans to open all of its 43 schools to in-person learning, with about half of them offering remote learning as an option.
The State Journal-Register contributed to this report.
