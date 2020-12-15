Some K-pop bands struggle in pandemic

The singer, who is in her early 20s, said the band had to take care of everything — outfits, dance training, hair and makeup — by themselves, unlike more popular K-pop acts that have entire entourages of staff members. "We had to get clothes from Dongdaemun and plan our outfits with accessories all by ourselves," Jisung said, referring to a large wholesale market in Seoul with maze-like alleyways.

K-pop music videos are known for their sleek and futuristic aesthetics, a contrast to Girls Alert's humble video filmed at Olympic Park in Seoul. Jisung noted that there were balloons in the video. "We had to blow them up one by one by ourselves," she said.

While juggling her band responsibilities, Jisung also had to work at a sushi restaurant and help out at her parents' cold bean noodles restaurant.

Gooseul, meanwhile, doubled as a dance trainer while navigating the band's schedule.

Members said things improved when a new label led by Kim Tae-hyun took over the group.

Kim's own career has been turbulent. He worked as a manager of Im Chang-jung, a wildly popular singer-songwriter in the 1990s, and lost a hand in a car accident in 2002.