SomethingBeautiful hashtag strikes a chord

“Over time, as more people started doing it, I posted less often,” Palmer said. “Now I think it’s four or five a day, as other people keep it up.”

There are posts from England, Canada, Finland and a person from Scotland, who posts adorable pictures of Highland cows. Palmer said it’s fun to see the beauty spreading globally.

“Some people join in a few times during the week, some people do it multiple times a day, some people have done it just once,” said Palmer, who is currently studying censorship for a book she’s writing. “It’s a thing to look forward to, and it’s a thing to intersperse in the rest of your timeline to give you that little bit of rest in the middle of consuming the news that you really do need.”

She and other fans of the hashtag make a point of trying to reshare the posted pictures every day, she said.

As someone with a combination of Crohn’s disease and polycystic ovary syndrome, Palmer faces an unpredictable level of chronic pain on any given day, she said. And in trying to better understand her condition, Palmer said she has been doing research on it since 2016.

So by the time the pandemic hit, she said she knew how to put a name to the negative feelings she had in those two days of 2016 — the negativity that hurts.