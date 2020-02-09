Southern Illinois could lose another congressman. Will rural voices still matter? (copy)

During a recent appearance at Illinois State University in Bloomington, Pritzker once again promised to "veto any unfair map that gets presented to me," but did not elaborate on what he meant by fairness. The governor's office did not reply directly to a BND inquiry about Pritzker's plan, referring instead to his comments in Bloomington.

"The governor has promised a 'fair map,' the term he used again and again," Jackson said, "but what a fair map is is in the eye of the beholder."

Brady said supporters of redistricting reform will have to continue pushing the governor and rallying public opinion.

"It's our job to put pressure on the governor and the Democrats who support (the amendment) to keep it at the forefront," Brady said. "The only way the governor can live up to his commitment and perception as well as reality is to help us push for fair maps."

The prospect of serving one term in Congress didn't stop six Republicans and four Democrats from entering next month's primary for the 15th district. Two Republicans have since been removed from the ballot because they did not collect enough signatures, but voters in November are all but certain to elect a GOP representative.