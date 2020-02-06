Southern Illinois judge revokes citizenship of terrorist who plotted with Al Qaeda

A federal court magistrate judge from the Southern District of Illinois has revoked the U.S. citizenship of a Pakistani-born truck driver who is also a convicted terrorist.

lyman Faris, 50, came to the United States in 1994 using another person's passport and visa and became a naturalized citizen in 1999.

He then plotted with members of Al Qaeda -- meeting directly with its leader, Osama bin Laden -- on potential terrorist attacks that included collapsing the Brooklyn Bridge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Faris was convicted in 2003 in the Eastern District of Virginia and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Federal Judge Staci M. Yandle, a Centreville native who sits on the bench at the federal courthouse in Benton, ordered Faris' citizenship revoked Wednesday, which is the likely first step toward a deportation order upon his release from prison in August, according to the Justice Department.

The question of Faris' citizenship was left to a judge in the Southern District of Illinois because Faris is serving his sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Marion.