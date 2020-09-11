Special legislative committee begins rarely used disciplinary proceeding to look into conduct of House Speaker Michael Madigan

Madigan will not be required to attend the committee’s proceedings, but he will be invited to attend on his own or with an attorney, and they will be able to review any evidence that’s presented, Welch said.

Madigan, in a statement last week, called Durkin’s petition for the creation of the committee a “political stunt.”

Welch, in a news conference after Thursday’s meeting, questioned the Republicans’ appointment of two members to the committee who are waging reelection battles, as well as the timing of the Aug. 31 petition filing.

“There’s a posturing element involved here, certainly,” Welch said. “But I was appointed chair of a committee that I didn’t know I was going to be chair of. I’m going to do the job, try to be as fair as possible, make sure we’re as open and as transparent as possible.”

Mazzochi said the suggestion that Republicans called for the committee for political reasons was “insulting.”