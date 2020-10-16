Central Illinois women return to mammography following COVID delay

"But I wouldn't wait six months," he said. "It's important for us to keep up with diseases that aren't COVID."

Oesch said "I would tell women 'We don't want you to skip a year. Let's get it done before the end of the year.' When you skip a year, it's kind of easy to keep skipping. The next thing you know, it's been five years."

"Even women at low risk still get breast cancer," said Lisa Lowry, breast health navigator at Carle Cancer Institute-Normal, formerly the Community Cancer Center. "It's important for women to get yearly mammograms. The sooner we find something (a lump that may be caused by cancer), the better."

"An annual screening mammogram is the best way to reduce the risk of sickness and death due to breast cancer," Roubein said.