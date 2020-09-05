E.L. Pruitt, employees play vital role in Decatur's growth

DECATUR — John Pruitt has a simple philosophy: “If you’re going to be a bear, be a grizzly.”
That idea of being the best you can be is at the heart of his business, E.L. Pruitt, helping it to be a part of many major projects in the Decatur area.
E.L. Pruitt is a Springfield-based structural engineering firm, with an office in Decatur. It employs 140 to 300 union workers, depending on the season. Added in 2011, Decatur’s contribution to the company’s success is approximately $10 million a year.
“That’s just a nice manageable company,” said Russ Bodine, an estimator/project manager.
E.L. Pruitt provides mechanical services, such as heating, ventilation, plumbing, pipefitting and air conditioning, to commercial, industrial and institutional businesses. Its local clients include the Decatur Park District, Millikin University and schools.
“We hire electrical trades people, concrete, excavators, insulators,” Bodine said. “We’ve got a good relationship with all the unions. Everybody kind of networks back and forth together.”
Decatur shop foreman Todd Horn, 46, has been an E.L. Pruitt employee for 20 years. Horn said the company has provided him many benefits, including a positive work environment, wages and benefits.
“And absolutely the training,” he said. “In this trade, what the training provides you is also the craftsmanship for going out and doing the jobs properly.”
Jordan Jump, 25, is a sheet metal worker for the company. He started six years ago after working in a non-union construction job.
“I just wanted a better life,” he said. “I’d seen the opportunity to sign up for it and I got in.”
Having worked for both types of companies, Horn appreciates the benefits unions provides employees.
“Organized labor is definitely the way to go,” he said. “A lot of the other places don’t have the standards. We were taught the standards and we live by the standards.”
Now a project manager, Josh Weybright, 40, learned to respect the older union workers when he was an apprentice. “We used to carry their tools for them,” he said. “It’s just understood, you take care of the elders, the guys who taught you everything that you know. It’s a respect thing.”
In addition to having a hand in the buildings, E.L. Pruitt also plays of part in the success of the community through donations and sponsorships.
“Everybody is all about the community. This is where we were born and raised,” Bodine said. “If somebody calls and asks, nine times out of ten, we’ll figure out a way to support whatever they’re asking us to do.”
The 9/11 Memorial located along Lake Decatur near the Beach House restaurant is one of the projects E.L. Pruitt contributed to, along with many other union workers.
Some of the other companies partnering with E.L. Pruitt included Caterpillar Inc., Fuyao Glass Illinois, Mueller Water Products, Crown Cork and Seal, and Akorn Pharmaceuticals.
According to Bodine, the company's owner provides the Decatur office with the staff and tools needed to be a successful business.
“The investment (John Pruitt) has made in Decatur has been amazing,” Bodine said. “We are fortunate to have a guy who will back us.”
The city is an ideal community for a business such as E.L. Pruitt.
“We’re the survivors,” Bodine said about Decatur and area residents. “We’ll figure out a way to keep going.”
E.L. Pruitt has left its mark on many Decatur buildings, including many on the Millikin campus.
According to Ruby James, Millikin's vice president Finance and Business Affairs, the college has worked with E.L. Pruitt on many large projects, including Leighty-Tabor Science Center, Dolson Hall, Perkinson School Center, Piling Chapel, and the Center for Theater and Dance.
“But they work at the university as our partner when we need smaller projects as well,” James said.
Like most businesses, Millikin has buildings with machinery that break down or have general problems. When that happens, E.L. Pruitt is called.
“They are one of our daily partners that we would contact to help us out when things break at the university,” James said.
Because of their extensive involvement, James said the company has a unique knowledge of the structures and details of each building.
“They’re who we look to to help us come up with innovative solutions,” James said. “Solutions that are not as expensive and, therefore, are practical to help us find the most economical way to fix what we have in our older systems and keep them working.”
As the manufacturing business continues to advance and grow, E.L. Pruitt employees stay up-to-date through continued education and training. “It’s really changed,” Bodine said about his experiences. “There’s always a new system.”
The employees understand advancement is important to the success of the company. “If you don’t, then you’re not competitive and you don’t get work,” Bodine said. “Then you got to go.”
