E.L. Pruitt, employees play vital role in Decatur's growth

“And absolutely the training,” he said. “In this trade, what the training provides you is also the craftsmanship for going out and doing the jobs properly.”

Jordan Jump, 25, is a sheet metal worker for the company. He started six years ago after working in a non-union construction job.

“I just wanted a better life,” he said. “I’d seen the opportunity to sign up for it and I got in.”

Having worked for both types of companies, Horn appreciates the benefits unions provides employees.

“Organized labor is definitely the way to go,” he said. “A lot of the other places don’t have the standards. We were taught the standards and we live by the standards.”

Now a project manager, Josh Weybright, 40, learned to respect the older union workers when he was an apprentice. “We used to carry their tools for them,” he said. “It’s just understood, you take care of the elders, the guys who taught you everything that you know. It’s a respect thing.”

In addition to having a hand in the buildings, E.L. Pruitt also plays of part in the success of the community through donations and sponsorships.