It’s time to nominate your favorite businesses for the Herald & Review’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Step 1: Nominate

Nominations are now open (Jan. 30 – Feb. 10)

From now through Sunday, Feb. 10, nominate your favorite area businesses, people and service providers for a chance to win a coveted Herald & Review Readers’ Choice award. This year ONLY THE TOP FIVE WILL SURVIVE and move onto the voting round. So be sure to nominate your favorite business, people and service provider to ensure they make it to the voting round. Note: You can only nominate ONE BUSINESS PER CATEGORY. Nominations are flagged by IP address, so multiple entries will invalidate your nominations

Step 2: Vote (Feb. 15 – 28)

Vote for your favorites to ensure they win. You may vote once a day per category during the voting period. Note: Votes are flagged by IP address, so multiple votes on the same day will invalidate all.

Step 3: The big reveal (March 27)

Look for the winners in your Herald & Review and Herald-Review.com on Saturday, March 27.

You must be 18 or older to participate. You must be logged in or create an account (email and username) if you don’t already have one. Winners are chosen solely be reader votes. Herald & Review is final authority on all issues.

