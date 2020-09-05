Labor Day 2020: How Decatur first responders are keeping us safe

DECATUR — Someone has to watch out for the ones who watch out for us.
Emergency workers traveling throughout the city have their own unions focusing on fair pay, hours and conditions. However, their top priority is always safety.
Deb Hemer has been a paramedic with Decatur Ambulance Service for 18 years and a member of Teamsters Local 916.
Her primary job is to provide patient care. That includes everything from taking care of heart attack patients, trauma-related incidents and those suffering seizures.
“Even sore throats and running noses,” Hemer said. “It just varies everyday.”
The emergency vehicles and employees are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Paramedics and the vehicles are located in dorms scattered throughout Decatur.
Like it has everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the job. Especially the way the paramedics interact with patients.
When the coronavirus first arrived in the United States, the information received by paramedics varied, Hemer said.
“It was almost overwhelming. We were given daily updates about how we were supposed to handle everything,” Hemer said. “We’ve changed the way we’ve handled some of our calls because of the COVID.”
The EMTs have added extra protection with P100 masks worn on all calls. If they are tending to a known COVID-19 patient, they will add goggles and gowns to their wardrobe.
“We are, overall, trying to make sure we keep ourselves safe, keep our patients safe and our families safe,” Hemer said.
A shift for local paramedics is 24 hours on, 48 hours off. According to Hemer, these work hours are ideal for the job. However, this was not the case until their union stepped in.
When she began as a paramedic, Hemer said they worked one day off, then one day on, equaling 72 hours a week.
“That was a lot less stress,” she said about the reduction in hours. “It helped with burn out.”
Hemer has been a union steward for approximately three years, allowing her to experience the job from that of an employee and as a union representative.
The employees have a benefit package with good insurance, paid time off and safety education, she said.
“I wouldn’t trade this job for anything,” Hemer said. “I couldn’t go back to doing a five-day-a-week job.”
Other union jobs in the emergency field include the fire department through the International Association of Fire Fighters and Decatur Police Department’s Police Benevolent & Protective Association of Illinois.
“Our union has a responsibility of making sure that we provide a safe environment for the citizens of the community,” said Todd Cox, president of Local 505.
As a firefighter, Cox said he is concerned about the pandemic’s effect on the economic side of his career.
“The financial crisis or financial impact has had a big impact, or will in the near future, on local municipal unions such as the fire department, the police department and others,” he said.
The possibility of cutting positions is a worry. Since safety is part of the job, Cox is doing his part to make sure this doesn’t happen.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
