Labor Day 2020: How Decatur first responders are keeping us safe

“It was almost overwhelming. We were given daily updates about how we were supposed to handle everything,” Hemer said. “We’ve changed the way we’ve handled some of our calls because of the COVID.”

The EMTs have added extra protection with P100 masks worn on all calls. If they are tending to a known COVID-19 patient, they will add goggles and gowns to their wardrobe.

“We are, overall, trying to make sure we keep ourselves safe, keep our patients safe and our families safe,” Hemer said.

A shift for local paramedics is 24 hours on, 48 hours off. According to Hemer, these work hours are ideal for the job. However, this was not the case until their union stepped in.

When she began as a paramedic, Hemer said they worked one day off, then one day on, equaling 72 hours a week.

“That was a lot less stress,” she said about the reduction in hours. “It helped with burn out.”

Hemer has been a union steward for approximately three years, allowing her to experience the job from that of an employee and as a union representative.

The employees have a benefit package with good insurance, paid time off and safety education, she said.