DECATUR — The Stephen Decatur Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Good Citizens certificates and pins to seven senior students from surrounding areas on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Feb. 4 was also the 127th anniversary of the founding of the Stephen Decatur Chapter of National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Students were nominated by their respective schools based on their qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
The 2022-23 school winners were:
- Warrensburg Latham High School: Linley Southern, daughter of Ryan and Alison Southern, Stephen Decatur Chapter winner
- Mount Zion High School: Bracie Barnes, daughter of Susan Barnes
- Okaw Valley High School: Grace Moeller, daughter of Scott and Angela Moeller
- Argenta-Oreana High School: Mackenzie Auton, daughter of Jason Auton and Cathy Neideffer
- Sangamon Valley High School: Jasyn Wood, son of Matt and Lacy Wood
- Sullivan High School: Madalyn Booker, daughter of Ben and Erin Booker
- St. Teresa High School: Ella Redden, daughter of John and Jolyn Redden
People are also reading…
Newly listed homes for sale in the Decatur and Macon County area
4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $175,000
Your next home is this amazing four bedroom, two full bath ranch home with an attached two car garage on a .62 acre lot! This home features many updates, including luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Much of the interior has been recently painted, and the full bath has just been remodeled. There is plenty of living space with a living room and large family room that is currently used as a dining room. The back yard is amazing with several older trees! This home is also near the 7-mile Rock Springs Bike Trail. Be sure to view the 3D Virtual tour! Hurry, this one will not last long.
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $93,000
Just in time for summer, this unbelievable lake house has tons of views of the water and offers a super cute bright and clean feel, at Lake Decatur. Snuggle up on those cool evenings in front of the gas fireplace with a panoramic lake view. This home offers a flexible floor plan with two living spaces and a 1-car attached garage. The finished walk out basement could be converted to be another bedroom or used as a great flex space. Be sure to not overlook that Nelson Park; Splash Cove; The Devon Amphitheater and The Beach House restaurant are a short distance away. All you have left to do is move in and enjoy this well maintained, adorable, lakeview home!
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $194,900
Looking for your own retreat? This is it! This 3 bedroom ranch with basement has a great combination indoor/outdoor entertaining! The welcoming open floor plan starts in the front living room, which is centered on a cozy fireplace with brick surround. The space flows with ease into the open kitchen and dining area. Beautifully finished hardwoods shine under the natural light that comes in from the sliding doors in the dining room, which offers convenient built-ins for extra storage. You'll appreciate the great working kitchen with stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, and breakfast bar with seating. Down the hall, you'll find all three bedrooms, including the master suite with full bathroom. Neutral finishes complement the second shared full bathroom. Add even more living area in the full, unfinished basement, which provides a great open space for family room, home gym, office, and more. Escape to the backyard for even more entertaining options with the spacious deck, in-ground pool, pool house with half bath, chicken coop, and storage shed! Put this one on your list to see!
1 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $34,500
Make this charming bungalow your own or add to your investment portfolio! Sitting on a large lot just minutes from restaurants, shopping and Millikin University, the inviting front porch welcomes you inside where you'll discover a cozy living room leading into the kitchen and back bedroom. The fantastic fenced backyard provides plenty of space to play with great shade from the mature trees. Additional storage can be found in the detached garage. New steel roof in 2021. Take a look at this one today!
3 Bedroom Home in Maroa - $269,000
Take a look at this cape cod home located just a few blocks form the Maroa-Forsyth Jr. and High schools. This home has ample living space. The Livingroom is sunken with a wood burning fireplace and a tray ceiling with a new bay window. The kitchen houses a storage pantry and built-in desk along with a breakfast bar. You have 2 options for a formal dining room. Don't forget about the enclosed sunroom overlooking the large fenced backyard. You have the option of a basement or main floor laundry. The upstairs holds 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an extra room for an office/gaming room. The full basement has a 4th bedroom and extra living space or tons of storages space. Roof/gutters 2012, fence 2016, furnace & AC 2017, 220 amp breaker, (2-new sump pumps, front & kitchen windows, all new flooring, front yard landscaping with bushes and plants 2022)
3 Bedroom Home in Bethany - $58,000
3BR/2BA Charmer in Bethany. Located on .20 acres in town, this home features a large eat in kitchen, spacious Bonus room, Large utility room with second bath and basement access. Tons of potential. Inspections are welcome, but property is being sold as is. Call today to see this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $59,900
This charming bungalow features fresh solid upgrades inside & out! Offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large primary bedroom has a private half bath & walk-in closet. Enjoy an enclosed front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, updated tilled bathroom & spacious kitchen with adjoining dining area. Unfinished basement for storage. XXL detached garage for parking and additional storage. Exterior boasts brand new windows, vinyl siding and roof in 2022!! Located just a stone's throw to St. Mary's Hospital, Eisenhower High School & Lake Decatur. Currently rented by a month-to-month tenant for $700/mo. Please allow 24 hour notice for showings .
0 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $725
Modern 2 Bedroom Duplex with one car attached garage, Newer roof (August 2020), Newer flooring (August, 2020). Comes with stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dish washer and, Washer / Dryer hookups. Lawn care is included in rent. This is a clean and well-maintained property that has an open feel to it, No smoking, No pets, Minimum credit score 600, Subject to credit and background check, Agent owned.
3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $45,000
Small town living at its finest! Take a look at this charming 1.5 story home filled with original character starting in the spacious living room featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. You'll appreciate all the cabinetry and great working counter space in the large eat-in kitchen. Just off the kitchen, you'll find the convenient laundry room. The main level bedroom and full bathroom complete the first floor. Head upstairs to find a spacious loft area, currently used as a bedroom, as well as an additional guest bedroom with beautiful low-maintenance flooring. Relax on the front porch while taking in all the crisp air. Check this one out today!
2 Bedroom Home in La Place - $0
Off the beaten track.... Sited on 6 lots.... At the very edge of town. This quiet location offers many options for every day living. Can can just enjoy the huge back yard (247x150). You can have a home-based business. You can use the large outbuildings for a vehicle-based business. The home is "old" but has had many updates over the years.