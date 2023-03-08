Looking for your own retreat? This is it! This 3 bedroom ranch with basement has a great combination indoor/outdoor entertaining! The welcoming open floor plan starts in the front living room, which is centered on a cozy fireplace with brick surround. The space flows with ease into the open kitchen and dining area. Beautifully finished hardwoods shine under the natural light that comes in from the sliding doors in the dining room, which offers convenient built-ins for extra storage. You'll appreciate the great working kitchen with stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, and breakfast bar with seating. Down the hall, you'll find all three bedrooms, including the master suite with full bathroom. Neutral finishes complement the second shared full bathroom. Add even more living area in the full, unfinished basement, which provides a great open space for family room, home gym, office, and more. Escape to the backyard for even more entertaining options with the spacious deck, in-ground pool, pool house with half bath, chicken coop, and storage shed! Put this one on your list to see!

