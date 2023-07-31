DECATUR — Jon Bratten has been a volunteer at the tournament desk for the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic for several years.

“We check them in at the desk so we know they’re here,” he said. “But I’m just the towel and water boy.”

The tournament began Monday at Decatur’s Fairview Tennis Complex with local and international players competing. The men’s singles final will end the tournament on Sunday.

Although this year marks the 25th year for the tournament, it is also the last.

“There’s no set reason,” Tournament Director Chuck Kuhle said about ending the tennis tournament.

Kuhle has organized the event since the beginning.

“We’ve just been doing it for a long time,” he said. “I think there’s a little fatigue in our volunteer base.”

Named in honor of Decatur philanthropist and Millikin University coach Ursula Beck, the first year of the tournament was in 1999. Beck passed away in 2004.

Kuhle met with the Decatur Park District to coordinate a tennis tournament before he applied with the United States Tennis Association in May 1999. The tennis organization suggested he organize the first event two months later. “I wanted a year to plan for it,” Kuhle said. “But we had it.”

Although the first Pro Classic was intimidating to Kuhle and the volunteers, the event became easier to organize as the years passed, he said.

“Our sponsorship is the best it’s ever been,” Kuhle said. “It’s solid.”

Each year, approximately 70 players from over 20 countries participate in the week-long event. They compete for the ATP professional ranking points and $25,000 in prize money. Top players from the Decatur event have gone on to compete at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

The tournament begins with qualifying rounds. Tuesday’s matches will continue with qualifying singles and doubles draws. The competitions will continue throughout the week with quarterfinals on Thursday and Friday, semifinals on Saturday and finals on Sunday.

Bratten is also a tennis player, but enjoyed being a spectator at the Decatur tournament before he agreed to volunteer.

“I can watch two or three matches from one spot on the course,” he said. “That was fabulous for a tennis player.”

University of Illinois Assistant Tennis Coach Tim Kopinski was also a player in the Ursula Beck Classic. “This is one of my favorites, because the community is really involved,” he said.

The U of I has 10 current and former tennis players taking part in this year’s tournament. “This is cool for us to see them play in events and see them pursue their dreams in pro tennis,” Kopinski said. “This is the top for us.”

Oliver Okonkwo was one of the first players to compete on Monday. It was also his first time competing at the Fairview Park complex. Nine courts are available for practice or play during the tournament. “The courts are nice,” he said. “They spring up very well.”

The organizers are welcoming to the players, Kopinski said.

“There’s a lot of staff and volunteers,” he said. “The directors are organized and everything goes smoothly.”

Other local tournaments during the past few weeks included Edwardsville and Champaign. Monday’s weather in Decatur was ideal, according to Okonkwo.

“Last week was tough,” he said.

