15 players who could be a fit for the Chicago Bears in the second round of the NFL draft

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is nothing if not patient. Sometimes, perhaps, to a fault. Still, that patience promises to be tested during this weekend’s NFL draft.
The Bears begin the weekend with seven selections. But for the second consecutive year, they are without a pick on Night 1. And, barring any trades, the Bears will also be sitting out Rounds 3 and 4 on Friday night and Saturday morning respectively.
The Bears’ first two picks are scheduled to come in the middle of the second round, at Nos. 43 and 50. That means Pace and his staff may have to remain patient as several waves of this draft’s best players come off the board.
Then after picking at No. 50? Without a trade, the Bears would have to wait for more than 100 other prospects to be selected before they get a swing at No. 163 in Round 5.
Just to be clear, forecasting who the Bears will select with their second-round picks is little more than a needle-in-a-haystack guessing game. Still, to help set the stage for this weekend’s draft, the Tribune has assembled this cloud of 15 players who could fit well with what the Bears need.
1. A.J. Terrell, Clemson cornerback
Height, weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: After cutting Prince Amukamara in February, the Bears still need a second starting cornerback opposite Kyle Fuller. Like Amukamara, Terrell has good length and is aggressive in press-man coverage. The Clemson standout may not be available deep into Round 2. But if he is, the Bears should be ready.
Why they’d stay away: Terrell needs improvement as a tackler and may not be a ready-made Week 1 starter as a rookie. He will need to polish his technique and improve his overall feel.
Extra point: Terrell had six interceptions and 20 pass break-ups during his college career but struggled significantly in Clemson’s 42-25 national championship game loss to LSU. Will that high-profile hiccup stick in the back of some teams’ minds? Said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr: “One game can’t determine a players’ fate. Everybody has a disappointing game here or there. … He’s very athletic and has good recovery ability. And when you have decent arm length and can also recover, you can bat down and break up passes that other guys couldn’t.”
2. Jeff Gladney, TCU cornerback
Height, weight: 5-foot-10, 191 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Gladney to Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and said he would be “a slam-dunk first rounder” if he were just a little taller. He called him quick, feisty, fluid, tough, and a willing, physical tackler, while Kiper praised his coverage skills, his feet and his awareness. Gladney was a four-year starter at TCU, where he had five career interceptions and 43 passes defended.
Why they’d stay away: His height and lack of bulk raise concerns about how he will fare against bigger wide receivers. Kiper noted his tendency to “get a little handsy at times,” resulting in penalties. Gladney also was ejected for targeting against Texas Tech in November. He is coming off March meniscus surgery after playing through the injury in his senior season.
Extra point: At the combine, Gladney called himself “a physical speed demon” who likes to “stick my nose in everything.” “(My team is) going to get a competitive and durable guy,” he said. “I’m smart. Very coachable. So I think they’ll like what they get.”
3. Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn cornerback
Height, weight: 5-foot-10, 198 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Igbinoghene “has a chance to really surprise a lot of people and be a big-time player.” Also a sprinter and jumper for Auburn’s track team, Igbinoghene has what Jeremiah dubbed “first-round athleticism” and “toughness that you love.” He was a two-year starter for the Tigers at cornerback and also returned kicks.
Why they’d stay away: After joining Auburn as a wide receiver and playing there as a freshman, Igbinoghene converted to cornerback in 2018. Several analysts suggest he is still raw at the position. He didn’t put up huge numbers in his two years as starter, totaling 19 passes defended and one interception.
Extra point: Igbinoghene is the son of two world-class Nigerian track athletes, Festus and Faith. His mother was a part of the Nigerian 400-meter relay team that won a bronze medal in the 1992 Olympics. He said at the combine that it was “kind of rough” growing up in his household.
“It was very strict,” he said. “I didn’t really get to do too much stuff, didn’t really get to go out. Only got to focus on sports and school, so I used sports as my way to get out of the house. … I’m not going to lie, I resented my parents, resented them keeping me in the house so much, but looking back at it now, I’m able to separate myself so easily, I’m able to focus so easily because I was so focused back then.”
4. Denzel Mims, Baylor receiver
Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 207 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: Mims is a speed threat with the overall athleticism to give the Bears’ offense more downfield potency. He had 66 catches for 1,020 yards with 12 touchdowns last season and boasts an eye-catching combination of size, strength and speed. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the combine and has an ability to stretch opposing defenses vertically.
Why they’d stay away: Mims will need to become much more detailed and show more concentration as a route runner at the next level. Some of his critics also want him to display more competitive fire to realize his full potential.
Extra point: Kiper is curious to see how Mims adjusts to the demands of becoming an NFL route runner. “The Baylor offense, obviously, is something people question as far as route running,” Kiper said. “Senior Bowl week certainly helped him in that regard. And then he goes and has a phenomenal combine week where he did everything spectacularly well. He’s 6-foot-3, 207. Ran (the 40) in under 4.4. His vertical was almost 40 inches and he ran a great three-cone (drill).”
5. Jalen Reagor, TCU receiver
Height, weight: 5-foot-11, 206 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: Analysts noted Reagor was a tougher evaluation because TCU’s quarterback play didn’t allow him to play to his potential. But Herbstreit said it still is evident he is a “super explosive player” with “an electrifying skillset,” including a 42-inch vertical leap. He’s a playmaker who can beat defenders one-on-one and get up to reel in contested catches. He also had two punt-return touchdowns in 2019.
Why they’d stay away: His production dropped significantly in his junior season, when he totaled 43 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns. That was down from 72 catches for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. Some of that was due to the erratic quarterback play, but he also had some drops that could cause concern. Herbstreit noted he has been able to rely so much on being a gifted athlete that his route running still needs to develop.
Extra point: Reagor, whose father, Montae, was a defensive lineman for nine NFL seasons, said at the combine he compares himself to Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill. “Big play waiting to happen,” he said. “Very versatile. I can make something happen in situations that you might not think I can. I’m coming to make an immediate impact wherever I go.”
6. Michael Pittman Jr., Southern Cal receiver
Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 223 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: Pittman’s quickness could give the Bears’ passing attack more juice. He ran the 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.52 seconds and is a strong time for a receiver of his size. He has impressive ball skills and reliable hands, making him a constant threat on contested catches.
Why they’d stay away: Pittman isn’t a consistent run-after-catch threat and will need to learn how to create separation at the next level. His explosion off the snap is ordinary.
Extra point: Pittman totaled 101 catches for 1,275 yards with 11 touchdowns in his senior season at USC. Throughout the pre-draft process, he has pushed to sell teams on his strong hands and body control. And he prides himself on his confidence as a playmaker. “I always tell my team, ‘Hey guys, I’m gonna make this play,’” Pittman said at the combine. “Just hold up. (The quarterback will) throw a good ball and I’ll take care of the rest.’”
7. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame tight end
Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 262 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: With Trey Burton’s release and questions about what Jimmy Graham still has left, the Bears still could use another playmaking tight end to add to their room of nine. Kmet is some analysts’ top prospect at the position after he had 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.
“If you’re saying, ‘OK, who looks like Gronk and who kind of has that physicality to them?’ It would be Kmet,” Jeremiah said. “Now he’s not nearly as athletic as Gronk, but he’s somebody with that big catch radius. He’s tough to tackle. Big, physical and strong. He’s good in the run game. He can create some movement there and help you.”
Why they’d stay away: Kmet was also a baseball player at Notre Dame, and some analysts say there’s still some development for him to do as he turns his focus solely to football. Kmet noted at the combine that his blocking technique is one of the biggest areas he wants to improve.
Extra point: Kmet is from Lake Barrington, Ill., grew up a Bears fan and played football and baseball at St. Viator. His dad, Frank Kmet, was a Bills fourth-round draft pick, and his uncle, Jeff Zgonina, played 17 seasons in the NFL. He said he knew for a while he was coming to a fork in the road with his baseball career and decided to leave school early and skip his junior baseball season -- which since has been canceled -- because “football was where my heart was.”
“It was a tough decision in January after the bowl game,” Kmet said. “But I felt like this is what I wanted to do my whole life, and that’s why I took the opportunity.”
8. Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic tight end
Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 243 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: As a senior at FAU, Bryant was a first-team All-American and won the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. He recorded 65 catches for 1,004 yards with seven touchdowns, showcasing his combination of speed, fluidity and savvy. He is exactly the kind of chess piece Matt Nagy desires to use as a tight end in his offense.
Why they’d stay away: Bryant may need to add size and strength to hold up in the NFL and isn’t known as an accomplished blocker. His athleticism, while decent, won’t ever be elite. He might be considered a reach pick in the middle of Round 2.
Extra point: At the combine, Bryant expressed his admiration for the tight-end friendly offensive systems run by the Chiefs and Eagles and has noticed the production that Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz have given those passing attacks. He believes he’d quickly fit into a system such as those. For the record, Matt Nagy’s offense is a branch from that same tree and in need of a playmaking tight end who can create favorable matchups.
9. Jacob Eason, Washington quarterback
Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 231 pounds.
Why the Bears should draft him: Along with Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts, Eason is one of a few potential second-round quarterback prospects that could interest the Bears. Jeremiah said Eason has become “a polarizing figure” during the draft process, with his supporters touting imposing size, excellent arm strength and exciting flashes as he threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions in his lone season as Washington’s starter.
Why they’d stay away: Inconsistency within games and a lack of playmaking late in some instances concerned Kiper. And Jeremiah pointed to Eason’s issues with handling opposing defenses’ pressure. “He’s got some bad habits that he’s got to clean up in terms of trying to spin out of pressure,” Jeremiah said. “He takes a lot of bad sacks. He forces throws. He locks on. The touch is an area that needs to be improved.”
Extra point: During his combine media session, Eason wasn’t afraid to talk about what he needs to improve, including his pocket awareness and footwork, and what he needed to prove to interested teams during the lead-up to the draft.
“It’s everything from football IQ to proving I’m a passionate player and that I love this game,” Eason said. “I’m going to work hard to be the best I can be. Arm strength can only get you so far. Obviously I can rely on that in a lot of situations on Saturday, and it can allow me to do some pretty cool things with the ball, but I’ve been working on all the other things that go along with that to make me a more complete player.”
10. Jonathan Greenard, Florida edge rusher
Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 263 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: Even after signing Robert Quinn to ignite the pass rush and take some pressure off Khalil Mack, the Bears could still use more firepower and depth at outside linebacker. Greenard led the SEC last season in sacks (9\u00bd) and tackles for loss (15) and was a first-team all-conference selection. He has the athleticism, agility and feel to be a legitimate pass rusher at the NFL level.
Why they’d stay away: It might be a bit of a reach to grab Greenard on Day 2. A wrist injury cost him all but one series of his 2018 season at Louisville and questions about that setback linger. Greenard will also need some time to diversify his pass-rushing repertoire.
Extra point: Jeremiah identifies Greenard as “a real smooth, fluid rusher.” “He can really bend at the top of his rush,” the NFL Network draft analyst said. “… I was a little disappointed he didn’t run better (in the 40-yard dash at the combine.) I thought he played faster than the 4.87 he ran. But he’s real slippery and can bend at the top of his rush, which you like to see.”
11. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan center/guard
Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 307 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: Several analysts predict Ruiz could become an NFL starter early in his career after he was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree at Michigan. He has versatility to play guard or center after starting five games at right guard as a freshman before starting 26 at center over the next two seasons. Pro Football Focus named him the best pass-blocking center in the country in 2019, with eight pressures allowed in 447 snaps in pass protection.
Why they’d stay away: There’s a possibility Ruiz comes off the board before the Bears pick, with some mock drafts predicting a climb into the first round. Jeremiah, while high on Ruiz, notes a lack of elite foot quickness.
Extra point: Jeremiah lists Ruiz as his top center in the draft and his 37th-best player. He said Ruiz reminds him of former Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick when he was coming out of college.
“He’s just firm and strong,” Jeremiah said. “He’s consistent each and every game. He plays with great awareness. He’s not the quickest afoot, but he does a nice job of latching on and running his feet on contact. And he’s good on combo blocks.”
12. Ezra Cleveland, Boise State offensive tackle
Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 311 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: Cleveland started 40 games at Boise State and was twice a first-team All-Mountain West selection at left tackle. His athleticism makes him an asset as a run blocker. The Bears have to start looking well beyond 2020 as they stabilize the tackle position.
Why they’d stay away: Cleveland will need to add size and strength to hold up at the next level. He has had difficulty at times controlling more athletic pass rushers and may not develop into more than a reserve swing tackle option.
Extra point: Cleveland enters the draft with the dreaded “short arms” label aftermeasuring at 33 3/8 inches at the combine. He also fought through a nagging turf toe injury last season, missing significant practice time but no games.
13. Brandon Jones, Texas safety
Height, weight: 5-foot-11, 198 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: If the Bears are seeking a true strong safety to play alongside Eddie Jackson, Jones fits the mold. He has an aggressive mentality and a thirst to hit. He’s a strong communicator and has played all over the defensive backfield. He was a three-year starter at Texas and a team captain as a senior.
Why they’d stay away: Jones does not possess extraordinary instincts and lacks prototypical NFL size. He also underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder shortly after the Longhorns’ Alamo Bowl appearance.
Extra point: Shortly after having surgery on his shoulder, Jones replaced the standard combine/pro day training with an intense study regimen. He began watching film of all 32 teams and created a thick binder to detail each defense’s tendencies and safety responsibilities. “I am super competitive,” Jones said at the combine, “and I knew I wanted to build my game any way possible. I didn’t want to just rehab and not do anything (else). I wanted to do the most beneficial thing for me.”
14. Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois safety
Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 221 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: Chinn, an FCS All-American, had 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes defended and six forced fumbles in his four-year SIU career. That included four picks as a senior. Chinn grew up in Fishers, Ind., as a running back and cornerback before he moved to safety at SIU, and analysts like his ball skills, size, range, speed and versatility, with several ranking him among the top four safeties in this class.
Why they’d stay away: Chinn piled up his stats at the FCS level, so he wasn’t playing against top competition. NFL.com and The Athletic cite a need for improving his football instincts.
Extra point: Chinn, the nephew of Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, believes his versatility is his big weapon. He said he tries to model his game after Tyrann Mathieu, Derwin James and Jamal Adams.
"One, (I like Mathieu’s) versatility,” he said at the combine. “You see him all over the field, playing safety, playing slot corner, playing outside corner, linebacker at times. He blitzes. My past years, I did a lot of those things as well, as far as blitzing, playing down in the box, playing up high, guarding the slot. And also just his play-making ability, his natural instincts. I feel like I have that as well."
15. Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota defensive back
Height, weight: 5-foot-9, 203 pounds
Why the Bears should draft him: Bears fans certainly remember Antoine Winfield Sr., who played 15 seasons for the Bills and Vikings and was selected to three Pro Bowls. The younger Winfield has similar instincts and an obvious competitive edge. His versatility should catch Ryan Pace’s eyes. Winfield was a first-team All-American safety last season and recorded 88 tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Why they’d stay away: Winfield is undersized. And his skills as a safety may not be the right complement to Eddie Jackson. Winfield also missed a total of 17 games in 2017 and 2018 with hamstring and foot injuries.
Extra point: NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah loves what Winfield brings to the table.
“I keep coming back to this one play that stood out to me at the end of the Fresno State game where you see his instincts,” Jeremiah said. “He kind of baits the quarterback, wheels around and picks off the ball to finish it. His ability to play in the slot gives him some versatility there, as well. … Overall I think he’s a really, really solid player.”
