15 players who could be a fit for the Chicago Bears in the second round of the NFL draft

“It was very strict,” he said. “I didn’t really get to do too much stuff, didn’t really get to go out. Only got to focus on sports and school, so I used sports as my way to get out of the house. … I’m not going to lie, I resented my parents, resented them keeping me in the house so much, but looking back at it now, I’m able to separate myself so easily, I’m able to focus so easily because I was so focused back then.”

4. Denzel Mims, Baylor receiver

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 207 pounds

Why the Bears should draft him: Mims is a speed threat with the overall athleticism to give the Bears’ offense more downfield potency. He had 66 catches for 1,020 yards with 12 touchdowns last season and boasts an eye-catching combination of size, strength and speed. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the combine and has an ability to stretch opposing defenses vertically.

Why they’d stay away: Mims will need to become much more detailed and show more concentration as a route runner at the next level. Some of his critics also want him to display more competitive fire to realize his full potential.