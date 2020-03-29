2 Cubs game-day employees test positive for the coronavirus

Two Cubs game-day employees who attended a March 8 training session at Wrigley Field have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team confirmed Sunday.

The team has lent its support to the employees, said Julian Green, the Cubs vice president of communication and community affairs.

The workers alerted the team of their condition early last week. One was hospitalized, and the other is recovering at home.

“There was nothing definitive to suggest training may have contributed to exposure, as we were nearly 20 days removed from the training when we were notified,” Green said. “But out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility, it was the right thing to do to inform our staff and because we’re all family.

“We know many of these associates know each other, spend time together and speak frequently, so we want everyone to take the necessary precautions and follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance even though we’re not together and playing baseball.”

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the positive tests.

