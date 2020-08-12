28 key events that led to no Big Ten football in 2020, from a dire prediction in March to ‘hanging by a thread’ in July

Remember what transpired in March?
With concern spreading as rapidly as COVID-19, what we considered unthinkable -- canceling the NCAA basketball tournament -- became the obvious move. In a matter of days.
In contrast, the postponement of Big Ten football has been the slowest Band-Aid removal in human history, months in the making. And as painful as pouring acid on the wound.
Here’s a look back at 28 key events that led to Tuesday’s announcement:
March 27
ABC/ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback and perhaps the sport’s most recognizable voice, says: “I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up. … I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”
April 30
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says not all conferences have to agree to play: “There’s room to make different decisions.”
May 3
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren tells the Tribune the conference is taking a wait-and-see approach: “Some states are getting back to business, and we’ll see what impact that has. Will (COVID-19) cases spike, increase, stabilize? Are we getting closer to a vaccination?”
Warren also pledges to consult with student-athletes, saying, “Too often we as leaders make decisions without considering who they impact the most.”
The date he mentions as key for re-evaluation: June 1.
May 7
Penn State coach James Franklin tells ESPN the Big Ten can proceed even if all 14 schools do not agree to play. (Take the hint, Rutgers.)
May 12
The California State University System announces that all fall classes will be held online. Two weeks later, Michigan President Mark Schlissel tells the Wall Street Journal: “If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan.”
May 28
With new daily COVID-19 cases dropping from roughly 35,000 to 20,000 nationwide, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the school is entertaining the possibility of a full Kinnick Stadium for games.
June 14
Upon their return to campus for voluntary workouts, Ohio State players are asked to sign a document the school calls “The Buckeye Pledge” but others term a coronavirus liability waiver. The Buckeyes are asked to “help stop the spread” of the virus and accept that they might be infected.
June 17
Despite recent waves of positive momentum, a high-ranking Big Ten source tells the Tribune it’s 50-50 -- at best -- that college football is played and that it will be a “herculean task” just to get healthy players on the field.
June 18
Dr. Anthony Fauci warns: “Football may not happen this year.” Sports played outside a bubble, he says, are in jeopardy. College football fans cover their ears and scream: “Can’t hear you!”
July 1
A few hours after practice concluded for the University of Illinois on Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the postponement of fall sports due to the "ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour calls a spring college football season a “last resort” mainly because of the proximity to a fall 2021 season.
July 8
Citing positive COVID-19 test results, Ohio State pauses on-campus workouts for seven sports, including football. Maryland pauses football workouts three days later.
July 9
The Big Ten becomes the first conference to cancel nonconference games, citing the ability to control the schedule. Also factoring in is the issue of whether schools with smaller budgets could be counted on to test their players. The most significant casualties: Michigan-Washington, Ohio State-Oregon and Wisconsin-Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.
July 22
Chris and Mya Hinton, the parents of football players at Stanford and Michigan, speak out after forming the group College Football Parents 24/7. Chris Hinton, the former All-America offensive lineman at Northwestern and NFL All-Pro, says on HBO’s “Real Sports”: “Just based on statistics, somebody’s kid is going to die and so the numbers scream: ‘Pump the brakes.’ ” And to the Washington Post: “We’re basically the NCAA’s worst nightmare.”
July 23
In a letter to Badgers fans, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez warns that the program could lose more than $100 million if football is canceled.
July 24
Michigan State places the entire football team under quarantine to quell an outbreak. Indiana had done the same, and Northwestern does so in August after one positive result -- a false positive, as it turns out. Rutgers has the Big Ten’s most severe outbreak with 28 football players infected.
July 25
A Big Ten source tells the Tribune the season is “hanging by a thread” because of a rise in COVID-19 hot spots, the paused workouts and the strain that mass testing would put on the nation.
Aug. 2
Pac-12 players threaten a boycott and list demands in a Players’ Tribune piece. Big Ten players do the same three days later, but their requests are far more modest, focusing on health and safety protocols.
Aug. 4
Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, the reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year, announces he is opting out of the season, citing “the wellness of my family, community and beyond.” Purdue receiver Rondale Moore and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons follow suit, leaving the Big Ten without three of its best and best-known players.
Aug. 4
In an impassioned Facebook post, the mother of Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney describes her son’s battle with COVID-19, citing “14 days of hell.” She fears he will suffer long-term heart damage, blowing to pieces the conventional wisdom that the virus does not severely impact the youthful and healthy.
Aug. 5
The Big Ten releases its 10-game schedule, but Commissioner Kevin Warren is under no illusion that any or all games will be played, telling the Tribune: “It won’t be a straight line.” Illinois is slated to open the season on a Thursday night, Sept. 3, against Ohio State, and the Michigan-Ohio State game is tabbed for Oct. 24.
Aug. 8
The Big Ten announces it will not progress to padded practices, saying, “We are moving forward cautiously.”
Aug. 8
The Mid-American Conference cancels fall sports. There’s a large financial component to the decision, given that the conference had lost lucrative “guarantee games” with the Big Ten. But Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher cites science, telling ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: “Our medical advisory board was unequivocal. They said, ‘Jon, we don’t see a way you can play this fall.’ ”
Aug. 8
Citing sources, the Detroit Free Press reports that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren prefers a spring football season.
Aug. 9
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence champions the players’ #WeWantToPlay movement. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is among many Big Ten players who tweet support.
Aug. 10
TV personality Dan Patrick reports that 12 Big Ten schools voted no on playing fall football, with Iowa and Nebraska dissenting. The Detroit Free Press reports that the Big Ten has pulled the plug on the season. A conference spokesman says no vote has been taken.
Aug. 10
Ben Sasse, a senator from Nebraska, writes a letter to Big Ten presidents and chancellors that opens with “We should not cancel the college football season.” It includes a sentence that would get flagged by a sixth-grade English teacher: “Many of you think that football is safer than no football, but you also know that you will be blamed if there is football, whereas you can duck any blame if you cancel football.”
Aug. 10
After a swarm of Big Ten players take to social media to insist they want to suit up, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh posts a letter in defense of playing. Penn State’s James Franklin tweets support. Ohio State coach Ryan Day tweets: “Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT.”
And in the granddaddy of them all, Nebraska coach Scott Frost practically threatens a split from the conference, saying if the Big Ten cancels the season, “I think we’re prepared to look at any and all options.”
Also from Frost: “If I had a son, I would want him playing football. I think this is the safest place he could be, and a lot of schools around the conference probably feel the same way … They’re being monitored constantly, being screened, being tested, being taken care of (and) being protected if they do get sick.”
Frost says there will be “carnage” if football is canceled -- a loss of between $80-$120 million for Nebraska alone.
Aug. 10
ESPN.com reports that “a rare heart condition that could be linked with the coronavirus is fueling concern among Power 5 conference administrators about the viability of college sports this fall. Myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, has been found in at least five Big Ten” athletes, according to two sources.
Aug. 11
The Big Ten announces fall sports will be postponed, becoming the first Power Five conference to do so.
