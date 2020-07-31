3 Sangamon County jail guards test positive for COVID-19

"At this time ... no other employees have reported symptoms or tested positive," the statement said. "No inmates show any signs of the virus." The jail was returning to prevention methods first used in March, including the ban on visitors. There have been 1,745 inmates booked into the jail since March 13. Visitors had been allowed for about the past two months, Sheriff Jack Campbell said.

"Our employees have done a tremendous job protecting the inmates and each other up to this point," Campbell said. "We will continue working hard to mitigate this outbreak and any future occurrences."

Dale Bainter, Morgan County's health administrator, said an outbreak in recent days at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has yielded 21 cases. Thirteen of those cases were among the 18 reported by the health department Thursday.

"We also have some small clusters and small outbreaks going on throughout the community, as well as in most of the communities around us and most of Illinois," Bainter said. "We're just seeing more and more people spreading the virus. ... We've seen it associated with family gatherings. We've seen it associated with weddings, receptions, bars, restaurants, employment, retailers. It's a pretty broad spectrum."