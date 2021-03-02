3 things we learned from the Chicago Cubs spring training home opener Tuesday

Alzolay tried to focus on his slider when he pitched at the Cubs alternate site last year. And once he incorporated it more into big-league games at the end of the season, his strategy was pretty simple.
“I don’t know if you guys saw it, but I was just trying to throw it down the middle of the plate because, to be honest, I had four days with the pitch only, so I wasn’t trying to do too much,” Alzolay said Tuesday.
He’s not taking that same approach this spring. Tuesday represented his first chance to test out his slider in game action since the 2020 season ended.
“I can command the pitch pretty good right now,” Alzolay said. “I’m confident with the pitches, like what I have with my fastball and with my curveball, I feel that with this slider. I have the same confidence now.”
Alzolay sees his slider as a putaway pitch, which was exactly how he executed it against Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn. He got the left-handed hitter to swing over a low slider to end the first, his only inning. The slider will remain a focal point for the right-hander.
“When you see the difference of the shape of the pitches and then the rotation on the pitch, you can see the difference between one looks more like a fastball, which is the slider,” Alzolay said.