 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 things we learned from the Chicago Cubs spring training home opener Tuesday
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

3 things we learned from the Chicago Cubs spring training home opener Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in 356 days, Chicago Cubs fans left the ballpark with “Go Cubs Go” serving as the soundtrack for a win.

Sloan Park hosted 3,225 fans for Tuesday’s Cactus League home opener against the Kansas City Royals. The stadium can allow up to 4,000 fans per COVID-19 restrictions, but there will be fewer than that because of social distancing measures. That includes closing off sections of seats in each row and circles drawn on the berm for designated areas to sit.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cubs pitchers set the tone in a 3-2 win in seven innings. Here are three takeaways from camp Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March arrives with more snow in the forecast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

March arrives with more snow in the forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News