4 takeaways from Chicago Cubs camp Sunday, including the starting pitchers’ varying stages of readiness and the removal (finally) of a profane comment about LeBron James

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are four takeaways from the third day of Chicago Cubs summer camp at Wrigley Field:

1. The Wrigley Field press box isn’t the only area that underwent a renovation.

The Cubs also renovated the outside of their clubhouse wall, removing a profane remark about NBA star LeBron James.

A fan wrote “(Bleep) LeBron” in chalk on the outside bleacher wall of Wrigley Field during the 2016 postseason, when fans began an organic campaign of support by writing messages on the walls. James, an eastern Ohio native, played for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time and was a vocal supporter of the Cleveland Indians during the 2016 World Series against the Cubs.

After the 2016 season, the Cubs chose a section of the wall’s graffiti to reproduce on the outer clubhouse wall as a tribute to the championship season. They decided not to digitally alter the photo and left the profane comment. Only media members, security and some members of the coaching staff walked past it regularly, and most players didn’t see the “(Bleep) LeBron” graffiti in their travels in and out of the clubhouse.

Asked in 2017 why the Cubs didn’t remove the offensive comment about James, President Theo Epstein joked they would do so if James ever signed with the Bulls.