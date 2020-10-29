4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Matt Nagy warding off negative thoughts and Chris Tabor’s take on punt returner Ted Ginn Jr.'s decisions

Tabor said the Bears' return game — including kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who is battling a quad injury — has a tall task against the Saints.

“They’re loaded,” Tabor said. “It’s a well-coached unit that gives everybody fits, so it’s a big challenge for us.”

3. Locker-room comedian Tarik Cohen is a hard act to follow for a team that could use a lift.

The Bears offense has missed Tarik Cohen’s contributions as a rusher and pass catcher since he tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

But his absence has been felt by teammates in other ways.

“Tarik is definitely the guy,” rookie receiver Darnell Mooney said. "You definitely felt it the following week after he was gone. He was our energy. Even on the sideline he would get everybody pumped up, like, ‘C’mon, let’s pump up the defense.’ And just yelling at us, getting the offense together so we can go out and score some points.

“Even in practice he was the energy. He was the guy that got everyone smiling around. He’s definitely a big loss for us.”

Running back Davis Montgomery misses the adviser, on-field partner and locker-room cut-up.