5 takeaways from the Cubs-Reds series, including a botched rain delay and no issues — so far — with COVID-19 safety protocols

Five takeaways from the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds series at Great American Ball Park:
1. Thursday’s rainout should have been postponed sooner.
With COVID-19 wreaking havoc across Major League Baseball, health and safety protocols take on a greater meaning during rain delays.
Ballparks have created more space to allow players to socially distance in clubhouses, but that goes only so far during inclement weather.
Rain was in the Cincinnati forecast for days, and it started falling steadily by late morning and didn’t let up until shortly after the game was postponed after a 55-minute delay.
That delay agitated Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a cancer survivor who voiced his displeasure in tweets before the postponement.
“Player safety? @mlb let’s sit around for 8 plus hours inside the clubhouse.. I’m sure I can find that somewhere in the 113 page player safety protocol,” Rizzo wrote.
The Cubs are scheduled to return to Cincinnati for a three-game series Aug. 28-30 and were aware that seven-inning doubleheaders were a strong possibility before Thursday’s game was postponed.
The only reason to open clubhouses was to let players get work in, but there was no way the rain would let up long enough for Thursday night’s game to be played in its entirety.
And if the Cubs and Reds aren’t able to play four games during the next series in Cincinnati, so be it. MLB played an unbalanced schedule in 1972 after a strike delayed the start of the season. This season is unique, and health and safety should be paramount.
2. The Cubs survived the 1st trip with COVID-19 safety protocols.
Rookie infielder Nico Hoerner said he left his hotel room only to go to the park, which evidently will be the norm.
“That’s all you’re going to be able to do,” Ross said. “We talk about some of the mental challenges. There’s a lot of downtime with your own thoughts in this world we’re living in, but it also is refreshing to come to the field, be around your teammates and watch the starter sit over there and cheer guys on for nine innings and you see how their interaction with each other.”
Under the new guidelines, players aren’t supposed to be at the park more than five hours before first pitch. But most of them arrived early Monday and Thursday.
Ross and the players raved about the accommodations and checkpoints set up for them, and a trip to Kansas City, Mo., and St. Louis next week should make their routines more comforting.
3. Rookie Nico Hoerner is playing like a veteran.
From the start of spring training, Hoerner quelled talk that he might need more seasoning in the minors.
His approach at the plate is refreshing, with his ability to work counts when needed, adjusting to different situations -- such as hitting a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s win -- and making contact.
According to Fangraphs, Hoerner has an 86.7% contact rate.
Should Kris Bryant continue to struggle in the leadoff spot, Hoerner could be an option.
4. Jon Lester and Alec Mills can succeed without overpowering stuff.
Lester hasn’t reinvented himself, but the placement of his cutter and slope of his curve has made him more effective.
Mills, who earned the victory Tuesday, has the confidence to trust his stuff and not rely heavily on data.
“I don’t dive a whole lot into spin rates and stuff like that,” Mills said after saving the bullpen with six innings of two-hit ball.
5. The Reds offense is dangerous at full strength.
Despite losing four of their first six games, better days are ahead for the Reds -- as long as Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel remain healthy.
The depth of the Reds offense was noticeable Wednesday during their 12-7 win. Moustakas had four productive at-bats, including a home run. Senzel, the second pick in the 2016 draft, hit a homer and double from the No. 7 spot in the lineup.
Reds manager David Bell’s preference is to mix left- and right-handed batters through the middle of the lineup, and it creates a dilemma for opposing managers with the three-batter-minimum rule.
Moustakas and Senzel were held out for a few games even though they didn’t test positive for COVID-19.
Shogo Akiyama looks like a dependable leadoff hitter and center fielder, so the hype surrounding the Reds and their playoff chances appear legitimate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!