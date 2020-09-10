5 things heard from Bears Chairman George McCaskey, including optimism about fans at Soldier Field and social justice initiatives

Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey spent 30 minutes on a video conference call with reporters Thursday talking about a variety of topics, including playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice initiatives and Mitch Trubisky’s victory in the quarterback competition.
Along with addressing the recent controversial social media activity of Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, here are five things we heard from McCaskey.
1. McCaskey is ‘optimistic’ the Bears will have fans at Soldier Field at some capacity later this season.
2. McCaskey said the Bears are encouraging players ‘to follow their hearts and consciences’ when it comes to addressing racism, police brutality and social injustice.
3. McCaskey has been pleased with the leadership of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, who is 97, will attend the opener against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
5. McCaskey did not watch the Bears quarterback competition because he wasn’t at Halas Hall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!