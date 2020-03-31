5 things we learned from Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews’ video interview, including his feelings about ‘Tiger King’ and Patrick Kane as a roommate

Asked about management’s direction, Toews pivoted.

“Regardless of what’s going on in the organization, your job as a captain and a player ... it’s just the focus on getting the most out of ourselves, getting the most out of our group,” Toews said. “We went through quite a few serious injuries to key players, guys that have experience in the playoffs ... (and) brought that character and leadership in the room, so that definitely hurt us.

“But on the other hand, we’ve got some young players who are learning and getting better really quickly. And we showed some signs this year, even if we’re not sitting in a playoff spot right now, we’re right on the edge.”

2. If the Blackhawks and Blues weren’t such bitter rivals, ‘Tazer and Petro’ might be a thing.

It was only a brief glimpse of how NHL peers interact off the ice, but Jonathan Toews and Alex Pietrangelo appeared to have bromance-level chemistry.

From the start, Toews poked fun at Pietrangelo being stuck at home with a big family.

“I’m just here in Chicago with my girlfriend, a little Yorkie and that’s about it,” Toews said. “So it’s pretty quiet compared to Petro’s house, it sounds like.”