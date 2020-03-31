5 things we learned from Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews’ video interview, including his feelings about ‘Tiger King’ and Patrick Kane as a roommate

Since the NHL started hosting video news conferences with various players, some commonalities have emerged.
Players miss the games and fans, they face various challenges while trying to keep in playing shape and some have gone stir crazy -- along with their families -- while they wait out the league’s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
It was pretty much the same for Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and Predators defenseman Roman Josi, who spoke to reporters Tuesday via teleconference. Each shared what they’ve been doing during the break and their hopes for the league and their teams.
Here are five things we learned about Toews from the interview.
1. Jonathan Toews believes the Blackhawks are on the cusp of contending.
Earlier this month, Hawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said on NBC Sports Chicago’s “Blackhawks Talk” podcast that he plans to keep management intact.
“You’re looking at salaries, you’re looking at free agents, you’re looking at signing college players, free agents in Europe,” Wirtz said. “The nice thing is, (President) John McDonough and his crew and (general manager) Stan Bowman, in my humble opinion, we have a good organization. They will figure it out.”
Asked about management’s direction, Toews pivoted.
“Regardless of what’s going on in the organization, your job as a captain and a player ... it’s just the focus on getting the most out of ourselves, getting the most out of our group,” Toews said. “We went through quite a few serious injuries to key players, guys that have experience in the playoffs ... (and) brought that character and leadership in the room, so that definitely hurt us.
“But on the other hand, we’ve got some young players who are learning and getting better really quickly. And we showed some signs this year, even if we’re not sitting in a playoff spot right now, we’re right on the edge.”
2. If the Blackhawks and Blues weren’t such bitter rivals, ‘Tazer and Petro’ might be a thing.
It was only a brief glimpse of how NHL peers interact off the ice, but Jonathan Toews and Alex Pietrangelo appeared to have bromance-level chemistry.
From the start, Toews poked fun at Pietrangelo being stuck at home with a big family.
“I’m just here in Chicago with my girlfriend, a little Yorkie and that’s about it,” Toews said. “So it’s pretty quiet compared to Petro’s house, it sounds like.”
Pietrangelo admitted: “It’s a little loud over here -- three kids, two dogs, (a) wife. … I tell you what, the kids can do some damage in the house in a two-week span when you keep them inside too long.”
When Pietrangelo added that he has spent chunks of his time cleaning or watching cartoons with the kids, Toews joked, “I’m really starting to feel bad for Petro over here.”
Pietrangelo chuckled when Toews mentioned games in which the Hawks led the Blues in St. Louis, “but we blow it.”
They also shared a mutual respect.
“Jonny’s just a pain in the ass to play -- pardon my language,” Pietrangelo said.
Toews recalled being teammates with Pietrangelo for Team Canada during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, “and I was standing in front of the net one time, he’s letting one rip and I thought it was aimed right at my chin, but somehow (he) whistled it right by my shoulder, top shelf. So it was kind of (interesting) to be on that side for once.”
“We’ve had some great playoff series against each other where there’s been some hatred,” Toews said, “but that’s what the game’s all about.”
Roman Josi wasn’t left out of the ribbing either. When the Predators star talked up Netflix’s bizarre “Tiger King” docuseries, Toews shook his head in hilarious disapproval.
For what it’s worth, with the time off, Toews said he has gotten into Season 3 of “Ozark.”
3. If Jonathan Toews and Alex Pietrangelo are frenemies, Toews and Patrick Kane are, well, frenemies.
NHL moderator John Dellapina asked each player about his best and worst choices for a quarantine roommate.
Toews picked “easy-going” goaltender Corey Crawford as his best.
And his worst? Well, Toews and Kane were roommates on road trips for five years, and apparently that was more than enough.
“Least (favorite)?” Toews said. “Since I roomed with him for so long, I’d have to say Kaner. There are some ups and downs through that relationship there.”
Dellapina chimed in, “You stopped talking, so I guess you don’t want to be more specific.”
Toews laughed. “Definitely would not.”
4. Jonathan Toews hopes to see young fan Declan Dassie if play resumes.
Because of the shutdown, Junior IceHogs skater Declan Dassie missed out on plans to celebrate his seventh birthday at a Hawks game this month. But Toews gave him a special shout-out during an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”
“I guess at some point we’ll see our little buddy Declan there,” Toews said during Tuesday’s teleconference. “The sign that he held up on one of our postgame shows I think said something like, ‘I’ll never give up.’ It’s great to see we have some little fans out there sticking with us through thick and thin.
“So I sent him a little message since they were going to highlight that whole thing on the ‘Today’ show.”
“Today” host Hoda Kotb stumbled on Toews’ name, pronouncing it “TAY-vitz.”
“I thought I heard all the different pronunciations of my name, but … that was a new one,” Toews said. “It was pretty funny.”
In addition to his video message, Toews donated $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, and Dassie thanked him for both gestures.
“Thank you for donating the money for the virus, and I’ll see you at the United Center soon,” Dassie said.
5. Jonathan Toews has a message for fans: ‘Come together.’
All three players expressed eagerness to learn when play might resume.
“The season turned on a dime,” Toews said.
He admitted he didn’t have much motivation to exercise for the first four or five days after the shutdown, but he has since started riding his bike to stay in shape.
“I’m thinking, hey, at some point this has to wrap up. We’ve got go back to our normal lives,” Toews said. “Just not sure when that is. Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later.”
Still, Toews preached patience, as much to himself as to fellow players and fans.
“No matter what your background, what your political views are, I think we’re all kind of coming together on this, and that’s the biggest thing,” he said.
Toews compared the situation to the solidarity a winning team displays, saying it will take that kind of fortitude from the community to “wait this thing out.”
“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do, and we’ll get through it,” he said.
