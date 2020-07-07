A COVID-19 testing delay pushes back the start of today’s Chicago Cubs workout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Cubs delayed the start of Tuesday’s summer camp so they could complete all their scheduled COVID-19 testing.

The delay occurred one day after slugger Kris Bryant was among several players who voiced disappointment in the lack of frequency in testing.

“We’re supposed to get those results a little bit later, so we pushed the players to come in a little bit later,” manager David Ross said today.

The players will be tested after the South Bend group -- the Cubs’ taxi squad -- completes their round of testing. A three-inning intrasquad game will start at least an hour later at Wrigley now, and will consist of relievers handling the pitching, Ross said.

“I think just once we get on this track and adjusting a little bit to what had happened last week, it’ll just put us in a better place,” Ross said. “Rather than bringing guys in and being unsure. It’s just better to wait on our end, and it’s not really a huge adjustment.”

Despite the gaps in testing and player discontent, Ross doesn’t expect any of his players to opt out -- for now.