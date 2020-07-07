A COVID-19 testing delay pushes back the start of today’s Chicago Cubs workout

The Chicago Cubs delayed the start of Tuesday’s summer camp so they could complete all their scheduled COVID-19 testing.
The delay occurred one day after slugger Kris Bryant was among several players who voiced disappointment in the lack of frequency in testing.
“We’re supposed to get those results a little bit later, so we pushed the players to come in a little bit later,” manager David Ross said today.
The players will be tested after the South Bend group -- the Cubs’ taxi squad -- completes their round of testing. A three-inning intrasquad game will start at least an hour later at Wrigley now, and will consist of relievers handling the pitching, Ross said.
“I think just once we get on this track and adjusting a little bit to what had happened last week, it’ll just put us in a better place,” Ross said. “Rather than bringing guys in and being unsure. It’s just better to wait on our end, and it’s not really a huge adjustment.”
Despite the gaps in testing and player discontent, Ross doesn’t expect any of his players to opt out -- for now.
“Do I have any concerns of them opting out?” he replied. “No, but that could change within a day. That’s where we’re at in the world, and in the world of baseball. I just try to take it day-to-day and let these guys come in, try to make them feel safe as much as we can, continue to communicate them and try to try to handle any concerns they might have.”
The team hadn’t received an official word on the status of left-handed reliever Kyle Ryan, whose appearance was being held up due to a protocol delay.
Major League Baseball issued a statement Monday assuring teams and players that intake testing and results would be up to speed following the July 4 holiday.
Ross didn’t seem bothered by today’s delay, although a review of their bunt coverage work had to be tabled.
“In everybody’s world, we have to have a little bit of patience,” he said. “We can’t just crush MLB because this is new to them, too, and the testing facility and really what we’re able to do in the testing, what they’ve been able to create with the test and the unique saliva test and get these results back, they’re getting in flux.”
