A drone flies over Wrigley Field, causing a 7-minute delay in the Cubs-Indians game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scouts aren’t allowed at Major League Baseball games this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a private set of eyes hovered over Wrigley Field on Wednesday night and caused play to stop momentarily between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians.

Plate umpire Chad Whitson waved the Indians off the field in the bottom of the fifth inning after a drone, complete with a set of red lights, flew high above center field.

According to a tweet by Zach Zaidman of WSCR-AM 670, drones flying in and around major-league stadiums is prohibited by the Federal Aviation Administration starting one hour before and ending one hour after games.

The stoppage occurred with two out and Willson Contreras at the plate. Play resumed after a seven-minute delay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0