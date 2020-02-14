A new fitness routine has Kyle Hendricks hoping it can lead to more success with the Cubs: ‘I noticed there was a deficiency and I needed to address it’

“I can’t say I’m working harder, but my focus is way different. You see what’s going on. You feel for your teammates, and you want everything to work out for the best. But for me, it worked out great, and I can focus on the pure competition, the love of the game and just playing baseball.”

Changing his preparation has heightened Hendricks’ focus. Even in an era of specialization, Hendricks now believes he possesses the strength to start 32 games and pitch 200 innings -- the latter feat achieved by only five National League pitchers last season.

“I didn’t like the trend I was going in (the last) two years,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks worked out last winter under the supervision of Eric Cressey, who oversees the Yankees’ training department and came with endorsements from former Cubs relievers Steve Cishek and Brandon Kintzler.

Hendricks said he remains a devotee of yoga. But he felt more mechanical than athletic last season, and he allowed nine runs on 14 hits in his last two starts.

At the end of the season, coaches Tommy Hottovy and Mike Borzello and the training staff examined videos of Hendricks before he flew to Florida to work under Cressey, who has trained Max Scherzer, Noah Syndergaard and Corey Kluber, among others.