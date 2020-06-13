A tale of 2 Sammy Sosas: The best and worst of the Chicago Cubs slugger

Bad Sammy: Sosa bat breaks during the first inning of a June 3, 2003 game against the Rays, and pieces of cork come flying out. Afterward he claims he used the bat for batting practice only “to put on a show” for fans. “I’m just trying to go and get ready for the game, and I picked the wrong bat,” he says. MLB security confiscates all of Sosa’s bats for inspection but had given the Cubs enough time to make sure no more corked bats were in the clubhouse. Not one was found. Sosa acknowledges it was a “mistake” and accepts blame. Manager Dusty Baker says he believes Sosa: “In our society, you’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty.” Baker then adds that MLB security searched for evidence like it was “looking for the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.” The incident may have been the beginning of the end of Sosa’s image.

Good Sammy: On Oct. 2, 2001, Sosa becomes the first player in major league history with three seasons or 60 or more home runs. He had gone 16 at-bats stuck on No. 59 when he connects off Reds left-hander Lance Davis at Wrigley Field. “I was getting a little anxious because everyone in the whole world was waiting for me to (hit No. 60),” he says. “When I was rounding the bases, I was thinking of everything that I’ve been through. I felt great for my family and for my people.”