A to-do list for the Chicago Cubs in a shortened 60-game season

The strife between Major League Baseball and the players association was placed on pause temporarily, but it’s just the beginning for the Chicago Cubs and 29 other major-league teams frantically preparing for a truncated season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Executives, managers, trainers and traveling secretaries have participated in conference calls since April in the event of the season finally restarting, which became reality Tuesday as owners imposed a 60-game schedule and players agreed to report for training by July 1.

Here’s a list of priorities for the Cubs leading up to the new opening day on July 23 or 24.