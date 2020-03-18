After a whirlwind day on the NFL quarterback carousel, the Bears still are looking for one

Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater reportedly is joining the Panthers, who announced on social media they “give Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.”

Newton, the No. 1 draft pick in 2011, will be on the move after nine seasons, four playoff berths and one Super Bowl appearance. He took exception with the wording of the Panthers’ post, replying: “Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this.”

So Newton tops the list of leftovers, though whichever team scoops him up will be betting he is recovered from the Lisfranc injury to his left foot that required surgery and caused him to miss almost the entire 2019 season.

He also has had two right shoulder surgeries since 2017. Complicating matters regarding Newton’s health is that the NFL banned teams from bringing players to their facilities for physicals due to coronavirus concerns. NFL Network reported Tuesday night the league has advised teams to include contingency language in their trade agreements to account for players who can’t pass physicals.

Jameis Winston, who is a free agent, is in the same boat as Newton, searching for a new team because of Brady’s arrival.