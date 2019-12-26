Agree or disagree? NFC North All-Decade team: 10 Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Calvin Johnson — and a Hall of Famer settling for honorable mention on defense

On Christmas Eve 2011, Peterson suffered a career-threatening torn ACL in his left knee against the Redskins. At the time, no one knew how quickly the Vikings running back would need to rehab or if he would have the same superstar explosion when he returned. The next year he won the NFL rushing title and the MVP award with 2,097 yards, just 8 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s single-season league record. Peterson has spent the last three seasons out of the division -- with the Saints, Cardinals and now Redskins. But he has cracked the top five on the all-time rushing list with 14,138 yards and continues charging toward the Hall of Fame.