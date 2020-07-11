Albert Almora Jr. leaves a Chicago Cubs intrasquad game with a bruised rib — then returns and pokes an RBI single

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. gave the Chicago Cubs a brief scare Friday evening during an intrasquad game at Wrigley Field.

Almora unsuccessfully tried to make a running catch of a deep Kris Bryant drive off Craig Kimbrel before hitting the ivy-covered brick wall in the top of the fifth inning. Almora was on the ground for several minutes while trainer PJ Mainville, manager David Ross and outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward came to his aid.

Almora, who is competing with Ian Happ for the center-field job, walked very slowly off the field with Mainville at his side and was diagnosed with a left rib bruise.

But Almora felt well enough to bat in the bottom of the inning and poked an RBI single to right. He returned to center in the sixth and made a running catch of a Jason Kipnis fly.

Tyler Chatwood needed only 31 pitches to get through three innings and didn’t walk a batter until Hernan Perez drew one to start the fifth.

Chatwood allowed a home run to Kyle Schwarber to open the fourth but came back to strike out Willson Contreras on a high 97-mph fastball. Chatwood finished with four strikeouts in his 66-pitch outing.