All arms on deck: Cardinals expect Reyes will add to their well of quality pitchers

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, in the course of a lengthy Zoom media conference the other day, touched on the name of a pitcher who has not been discussed much lately even though he may have equal to or more raw talent than anybody else on the staff.
He is Alex Reyes and he still is only 25 years old.
It seems as if Reyes has been hurt forever and, indeed, the righthander has pitched in only 17 big-league games over the past four seasons, owing to a variety of arm, shoulder and hand injuries. But Reyes’ name surfaced as Mozeliak was reviewing some pitchers who are part of the Cardinals’ depth, notably in the rotation.
Given that summer training camp will be only three weeks, Mozeliak was confident that a team would need more than five starters for this 60-game season. And, again, given a quick startup to that season, Mozeliak said, “You would maybe want to have seven or eight to give you three or four innings at any time.
“I think we have 10, 11 names who could give you those types of innings, if necessary,” said Mozeliak.
Let’s run down the list.
There a presumptive rotation of Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, a now healthy Miles Mikolas, Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim, if necessary.
There is another rotation in reserve in Daniel Ponce de Leon, Genesis Cabrera, overlooked and also now healthy Austin Gomber, John Gant, and Reyes, who has made just seven big-league starts but who still figures as a starter for the club in the long-range future and maybe even now. All of the above have started games for the Cardinals in the past two seasons.
The Cardinals were hoping to hold down Reyes’ innings at the beginning of the season because he hasn’t worked that much since his last healthy season of 2016. But now the beginning of the season is at the two-thirds point and very few pitchers on the staff will be working many more than 50 innings anyway.
“Sixty (games) basically is 11, 12 starts,” said Mozeliak. And, on any particular day, especially early in the season when the roster size is at 30, there could be 12 or 13 pitchers in the bullpen, many of whom could provide starters’ innings.
“It might factor in how you think about managing the game,” said Mozeliak. “You might have a quicker leash now because of the depth you have in the bullpen.”
Reyes, who won four games in his rookie season of 2016 and then none since for the Cardinals, has fanned 55 in 53 big-league innings and has held opponents to a .204 batting average.
But, though he might end up being a starter, Reyes also could be a devastating weapon late in the game and that might be anywhere after the fifth inning. You don’t have to hit for pitchers in this new-normal DH game, so they can go 50 or 60 pitches without worry.
As flush as the rotation is, the bullpen, besides the aforementioned combination starter-relievers, has strength elsewhere. It doesn’t have that lockdown closer, that proven ninth-inning guy. Or does it?
Martinez finished the previous two seasons as the closer when his arm couldn’t stand the strain of starting. Veteran Andrew Miller has done it before but those days probably are behind him. Giovanny Gallegos had a magnificent rookie season, featuring 93 strikeouts against 16 walks and just 44 hits permitted in 74 innings. Ryan Helsley can throw 100 mph.
“I can’t answer the question completely because I don’t know where (Jordan) Hicks will be in this,” said Mozeliak. The fastest gun in the majors had Tommy John surgery last June and estimates range from 12 to 14 months before a pitcher is ready again. Hicks has been ahead of that curve in his throwing program and we’re coming up on 13 months.
“Obviously, if this were April 1, we would have known that Hicks wouldn’t have been available,” Mozeliak said. “The fact that we’re opening in the third week of July, he might be (ready). He might be Aug. 1.”
If, of course, Hicks, who has Type 1 diabetes, is able to or wants to play amid the corovonavirus pandemic and Mozeliak said he has heard nothing to the contrary.
Again, the 23-year-old Hicks, who had 14 saves in 29 games last season, wouldn’t just be thrown into the closer role when he returns. But he should be available.
Intrasquad games during the late stages of camp could be interesting. At the end of a normal spring training, intrasquad games normally are pitched by coaches, as the regular pitchers get ready for a month-long exhibition schedule. At most, teams can play three exhibitions against other clubs next month and the Cardinals so far don’t seem inclined to play any.
So these intrasquad games will take on a different importance with pitchers actually trying to get hitters out, rather than just getting their throwing in.
“Over a month ago, I did canvass some of our major league players and asked them what their preference was and they felt like intrasquad games would accomplish what they needed to do to prep for a regular season,” said Mozeliak. “I have not made a final decision nor have I talked to any of my colleagues to see if they might be interested (in exhibition games).
“Candidly, it’s trying to get things here in order before I even start thinking down the road. But down the road is coming soon. So obviously we’ve got to prepare.
“We have a different opportunity today than we would have had in April. We do have some patience but it’s more a track meet race than a marathon,” Mozeliak said. “The thought initially was a longer spring training 2.0 but it got pushed down to the wire and it’s a fire drill to get ready.”
By that, Mozeliak said early speed would be important.
“When you peak is going to be critical,” he said. “Getting out early is helpful.”
But, early or late in this dash for the cash, manager Mike Shildt said he would maintain the same philosophy.
“We’re just going to be the best at getting better every day,” said Shildt. “That’s the mentality we’ve always had.
“That’s the mentality we’ll continue to have.”
All draft picks have signed
Righthander Ian Bedell, the Cardinals’ fourth-round draft pick a couple of weeks ago out of Mizzou, has been signed, meaning all seven of the Cardinals’ draftees have agreed to terms. Bedell is believed to have received at least $200,000 more than the slot money of $469,000 assigned to that pick.
The day before, second-rounder Tink Hence, a high school righthander from Arkansas, signed for $1.15 million, slightly over slot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!