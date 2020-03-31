An arm injury followed by baseball’s shutdown has set back Cubs prospect Manuel Rodriguez. But the team still sees him as a future force in the bullpen.

Cubs pitching prospect Manuel Rodriguez stayed in Arizona to rehab the prized right arm he injured March 1 -- 11 days before Major League Baseball suspended spring training and delayed the start of the season indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While baseball awaits the approval to resume preparations for the 2020 season, Rodriguez’s recovery could create particular interest for the Cubs once workouts resume.

Before suffering a Grade 2 biceps strain, Rodriguez, 23, displayed a 99 mph fastball and ample poise in his first major-league spring training.

Rodriguez has yet to pitch above Class A, and his injury becomes a beacon for caution. But his velocity and three years of experience in the Mexican League could allow him to ascend through the Cubs minor-league system quicker than most prospects if he improves his control and health.

“He’s one of those guys that’s matured, and the time in Mexico helped him prepare for the big stage,” Louie Eljaua, the Cubs director of international operations, said before the shutdown. “And pitching in front of a lot of fans in pressure situations. He’s one of those guys who can sneak up on a lot of people.