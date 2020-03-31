An arm injury followed by baseball’s shutdown has set back Cubs prospect Manuel Rodriguez. But the team still sees him as a future force in the bullpen.

Cubs pitching prospect Manuel Rodriguez stayed in Arizona to rehab the prized right arm he injured March 1 -- 11 days before Major League Baseball suspended spring training and delayed the start of the season indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While baseball awaits the approval to resume preparations for the 2020 season, Rodriguez’s recovery could create particular interest for the Cubs once workouts resume.
Before suffering a Grade 2 biceps strain, Rodriguez, 23, displayed a 99 mph fastball and ample poise in his first major-league spring training.
Rodriguez has yet to pitch above Class A, and his injury becomes a beacon for caution. But his velocity and three years of experience in the Mexican League could allow him to ascend through the Cubs minor-league system quicker than most prospects if he improves his control and health.
“He’s one of those guys that’s matured, and the time in Mexico helped him prepare for the big stage,” Louie Eljaua, the Cubs director of international operations, said before the shutdown. “And pitching in front of a lot of fans in pressure situations. He’s one of those guys who can sneak up on a lot of people.
“He’s a guy who can help us at some point for sure. It’s a matter of when and what role. But he’s a back-end (bullpen) guy for me at some point.”
That timing will depend on Rodriguez’s recovery and ability to continue his success in the second half last year at Class A Myrtle Beach, where he posted a 1.96 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 23 innings and a 1.04 WHIP.
The late improvement convinced team officials to put him on the 40-man roster in November.
“We see the age and that he (last) played in Myrtle Beach,” Cubs manager David Ross said in late February. “But this guy has closed out games in the (Mexican League). He has more of a veteran presence. He’s been around veteran pitchers.”
Cubs scouting supervisor Sergio Hernandez, who covers Mexico, wanted to sign Rodriguez after the 2015 season. But the Yucatan Lions held his rights and held on to him for another season. The Cubs finally reached an agreement the following season.
“Since I was young, my goal was to make it in the big leagues,” Rodriguez said before his injury. “When I signed with the Cubs, I was excited right away.”
Rodriguez’s familiarity with Hernandez provided further comfort.
“At the beginning, when he saw me, he trusted me,” Rodriguez said. “Several scouts came to see me, but they didn’t have that trust. He did.”
Agent Hector Gomez also followed Rodriguez with Yucatan and believed he would be a fit for the major leagues.
“Not only does he know how to pitch, but he’s a gym rat,” Gomez said Feb. 28. “He works hard and tries to outwork everyone. He expects a lot out of himself.
“It’s always great in Mexico to pitch in front of your people, but you want to pitch on the best level in the world. So coming over here is a dream come true.”
Rodriguez, who started his professional career at 17, benefited from playing with several veterans for Yucatan, including six-time All-Star closer Francisco Rodriguez.
“They helped me a lot with preparation and the mindset you need to have,” Manuel Rodriguez said.
For Rodriguez to become a reliable late-inning reliever, he’ll need to harness bouts of wildness. He walked 36 in 40\u2153 innings at Class A South Bend in 2018.
He made strides in the second half of 2019 with only six walks in 23 innings, which he attributed to focusing more on first-pitch strikes with his fastball.
“Sometimes he thinks a lot,” catcher Miguel Amaya said. “It’s just about giving him confidence all the time, throwing nice and easy and focusing on the glove.”
Rodriguez’s injury, which didn’t require surgery, coupled with the shutdown virtually wiped out any chance of a 2020 major-league debut.
But his snippets of improvement and power arm lend hope that he someday could stabilize the Cubs bullpen.
“He’s had a couple bumps in the road with strikes and command,” Eljaua said. “He’s always had a great arm. It’s just a matter of harnessing his stuff and throwing more strikes, which he did last year.”
