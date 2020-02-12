Anthony Rizzo proud of Kris Bryant’s grievance attempt: ‘For someone like Kris to stand up like that is good for everyone’

Anthony Rizzo fell short of a full year of service time by four days in 2013, but gained security in the form of a multi-year contract with the Cubs.
So Rizzo took special interest and appreciation for Kris Bryant, who unsuccessfully fought to earn credit for a full year of service time in his rookie season in 2015 that would have made him eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.
“In this game, everyone has been manipulated somewhere, some form,” Rizzo said before the Cubs first workout for pitchers and catchers. “For Kris, his resume of (2015 National League) Rookie of the Year, (2016) MVP, World Series (champion), his case was the strongest of anyone, especially with the spring he had in 2015 and coming up and winning Rookie of the Year (unanimously) after missing (a full year of service time) by one day.
“His case was strong. And for someone like Kris to stand up like that (by filing a grievance through the Major League Baseball Players Association) is good for everyone.”
Rizzo cited the case of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who gave the Padres a lift in 2019, hitting 22 home runs and driving in 53 runs in only 84 games before suffering a back injury.
“That’s a big boost for your team,” Rizzo said. “They don’t try to keep him down and manipulate him.
“When you put the best product on the field at all times, that’s the best for the game.”
For now, 172 days on a major league roster constitutes a full year of service time, and many teams have kept their top prospects in the minors instead.
“That’s the way the system is," Rizzo said. “Wherever there’s a system in place, obviously, with everything that’s gone on this offseason, someone is going to try to beat the system.”
Rizzo, appreciates the support system the Cubs have provided, particularly with their upgraded facilities.
“But I think in this game and how much this game is making, it’s not far off for us players to speak up,” Rizzo said. “There’s billions, and then there’s millions. And there’s a big difference between the ‘B’ and the ‘M.’ “
Rizzo’s representatives were unsuccessful in discussing an extension last winter. He’ll earn $16.5 million this season, with a club option for $16.5 million for 2021 or a $2 million buyout.
But Rizzo looked at the bigger picture for players.
“In this business, right now more than ever, baseball players are being treated like commodities,” he said. “We want to win, because that’s what we’re bred to do -- being baseball players and win.
“On the other side of it, we want to make as much money as we can in this short amount of time.”