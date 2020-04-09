Anthony Rizzo’s foundation reaches 15 hospitals in 4 states, serving meals for coronavirus workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo expressed his appreciation Thursday for the donations and support his foundation has received in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rizzo reported that the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has served meals to workers at 15 hospitals in four states with the help of 25 restaurants.

“I can’t thank everyone enough,” Rizzo said in a 35-second video on his Twitter account. "I can’t urge everyone enough to stay inside, please.

“Be safe. Keep your distance from everyone, and we’ll all get through this together.”

Workers at three hospitals received 250 meals Thursday, including 75 to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

