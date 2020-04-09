Anthony Rizzo’s foundation reaches 15 hospitals in 4 states, serving meals for coronavirus workers

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo expressed his appreciation Thursday for the donations and support his foundation has received in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rizzo reported that the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has served meals to workers at 15 hospitals in four states with the help of 25 restaurants.
“I can’t thank everyone enough,” Rizzo said in a 35-second video on his Twitter account. "I can’t urge everyone enough to stay inside, please.
“Be safe. Keep your distance from everyone, and we’ll all get through this together.”
Workers at three hospitals received 250 meals Thursday, including 75 to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
___
