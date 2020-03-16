Anthony Rizzo — via his foundation — and Fergie Jenkins — via Cameo — are raising money to those impacted by coronavirus
0 comments

Anthony Rizzo — via his foundation — and Fergie Jenkins — via Cameo — are raising money to those impacted by coronavirus

  • 0
Cubs Reds Baseball

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left, catches the ball to force out the Reds' Reds' Jose Iglesias during a game last June in Cincinnati. Rizzo on Sunday won his third Gold Glove in four seasons.

 Gary Landers, Associated Press

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo and Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins are raising money in the wake of the coronavirus.

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation announced it would provide meals to nurses at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital through the foundation’s restaurant partners. Those interested in assisting can text HOPE44 to 5200 for a $20 donation. Donors must be 18 years or older.

Rizzo is a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor.

Meanwhile, Jenkins announced he will donate all the money from his Cameo videos this week to Sloan Park employees affected by the suspension of Cubs spring training.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News