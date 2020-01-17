Anthony Rizzo wants to stay with the Cubs long term but knows he could end up elsewhere: ‘It’s as cutthroat as ever right now’

“You’re having guys who haven’t seen Triple A yet getting $60 million guaranteed,” Rizzo said. “A couple good years in this league will get you a lot, a lot of money. You block that out as a player when you get on the field, but this is our living too.”

Rizzo has maintained a friendly relationship with team President Theo Epstein dating to their days with the Red Sox organization in 2007, and Rizzo understands the stalemate isn’t personal.

“It would be naive of us players to not know that they have a business to run,” Rizzo said. “And we’re part of their business and a part of that too.

“We’re players. We know this game doesn’t really know any names. We’re just another piece to the puzzle. If I’m not playing first base, someone else will be. That’s the way it is.”

Bryant is expected to meet the media before the convention’s opening ceremony Friday night at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Rizzo said the third baseman is in “a good place” after a trip to Hawaii and with his first child due in April.

Bryant’s trade value will become clearer after an arbitrator rules on a grievance that will decide whether he can become a free agent after 2020 or 2021.