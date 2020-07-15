Arcola and Illinois graduate Taylor Edwards named NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

CHAMPAIGN — Taylor Edwards has been racking up awards and honors following her senior year at the University of Illinois, and coule be adding another big one.
Edwards, an Arcola and Illinois graduate who spent four seasons as a standout pitcher for the Fighting Illini softball program before joining the women's basketball team for her final year of eligibility last season, has been named as a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.
Edwards was among a record 605 overall nominees (across NCAA Division I, II and III) and ranks as one of just 128 multi-sport nominees.
In addition to her athletic and academic accomplishments, Edwards logged hundreds of hours of community service and campus leadership involvement throughout her Illini career.
Edwards was also the Illini's Big Ten Medal of Honor Recipient and earned her second Fighting Illini Spirit Award earlier this spring.
In her college career, Edwards helped Illinois softball to three NCAA Regional appearances in her four seasons, including a regional final appearance as a sophomore in 2017, and closed her softball career among the Illini all-time leaders in earned run average (3.41, ranking seventh), victories (37, seventh), pitching starts (61, seventh) and most appearances (101, sixth). On the basketball court, Edwards played in six games this past season, making an immediate impact as a leader for the Illini squad.
Edwards is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2017-20), two-time Easton NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete (2018-19), two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2018-19), two-time Fighting Illini Spirit Award winner (2018 & '20), Chi-Alpha-Sigma member (2018-20) and won the 2018 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. She has been involved in more than 25 community/charity events as well as being on the SAAC Executive Board, serving as a Big Ten Autonomy rep and being active in FCA.
Edwards earned a bachelor's degree in recreation, sport and tourism in August 2019 and is on track earn a Master's degree in the same field in August 2020.
Edwards is Arcola's all-time leading scorer in the history of the girls basketball program (1,476 points) and also was a standout in softball, volleyball and track.
