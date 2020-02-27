Arcola graduate Chris Shields trying to set Guinness record for longest wiffle ball game

ARCOLA — In July of 2013, 1978 Arcola graduate Chris Shields entered the Guinness Book of World Records for catching a softball from 250 feet in the air. Officially, the certificate reads: "The greatest height from which a softball is caught 250 feet (76.2 m) was achieved by Chris Shields USA in Sullivan, Illinois USA on 6 July, 2013.”
Now Shields, who along with three others received a certificate for the record, is at it again.
At 7 a.m. on March 7, Shields, who lives in Champaign, and nine others will attempt to set the record for the longest wiffle ball marathon. The event will take place at Nancy Stiff Gymnaisum in Arocla. The current record is 26 hours, 22 minutes and 10 seconds, held by two teams from Duluth, Min. The event is continuous through Sunday and would break the record by 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
"My friends and I thought we could break it," said Shields, an avid softball player. "There are lots of rules and regulations to adhere to. And as long as we play our game continuous, we might have a chance."
The players get five minute breaks every hour.
The event is open to the public and is sponsored by Monical's Pizza and Pilson Auto of Mattoon and Fishel Chiropractic. Donations will go to the Arcola Booster Club.
Attempting to set the record will be players from around the state as well as Washington and Florida. The players are Shields, Steve Cler, Rob Biehl, Kevin Lawrence, Dan Wingler, Brian Deville, Mike Todd, Bart Greenberger, Jordy Curtis and Darren Powell.
"It is a unique opportunity for everyone involved and we are happy he chose to do it here, said Arcola athletics director Nick Lindsey, who added the group is renting the gym.
