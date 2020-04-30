Are the Chicago Bears better or worse after free agency and the NFL draft? A position-by-position review of the entire roster.

Tight ends

There’s no place to go but up, right? While I’m skeptical Graham can approach the value of his contract, $9 million for this season, there’s no reason to think he can’t by himself exceed the production of the position group from last year: 46 receptions, 416 yards and two touchdowns. The greatest reason for optimism regarding Graham is it sounds like Matt Nagy is fired up about his arrival, and if the coach is on board, it has a chance to work. Kmet should be able to help as a rookie and be an even greater producer in future seasons, and Harris has the benefit of knowing the scheme based on his time in Kansas City. I’m interested to see if the Bears continue to develop Jesper Horsted as a pass-catching option with new position coach Clancy Pendergast.