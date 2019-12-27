As Anthony Miller’s up-and-down season concludes, the Bears must figure out how dependable he is in their offensive repair effort

Anthony Miller lay at the Bears 38-yard line Sunday night, alone with the football, waiting for some Chiefs defender to put him out of his misery.
Coach Matt Nagy had dialed up an end-around to the second-year slot receiver, but Miller took his eyes off the ball before Mitch Trubisky’s toss hit his hands. Instead of a cunning misdirection play to keep the opening possession rolling, Miller’s drop and the subsequent 10-yard loss killed the drive and set the tone for the offense in a 26-3 loss.
“We worked on that all week,” Nagy lamented postgame. “Anthony Miller is more frustrated than anybody, more upset than anybody that he dropped it. But those are the type of (mistakes) -- because now you’re second-and-long -- we can’t have that. We’ve got to be better than that.”
Miller went on to catch one pass for 2 yards in the loss, the latest dip in a season that has been a perplexing roller coaster, a months-long oscillation between empty promise and promising production.
After Sunday’s finale against the playoff-bound Vikings, the Bears will have to figure out what to make of Miller’s growth and calibrate what they can depend on from him in the offensive rebuilding effort ahead.
“We all sat here in Week 1 trying to figure out why he wasn’t on the field a lot,” receivers coach Mike Furrey said Dec. 10. “It was more of the mental part. It was more of the maturity part than it was the ability. Throughout the process, he has been humbled enough to understand that you have to show up every day. You have to prepare. You can’t just go out there and play playground on Sundays or you won’t play.”
Miller responded productively to the early season challenge. Through four games, he had four catches for 28 yards. Over the four games from Week 12 to Week 15, he had 27 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns.
That four-game surge, extrapolated to 16, amounts to 1,508 yards on 108 catches, output that would put him among the NFL’s best.
As unrealistic as it might be to sustain that, Miller points to that production as proof of what he’s capable of for a Bears offense that needs all the help it can get and can’t afford to be picky.
“That’s what I expected when I stepped in the league,” Miller said two days before the Chiefs game. “I know the type of impact player I can be. I don’t like bringing up old stuff, but if you go back and look at Memphis, I have the capability of taking over a game. If you just give me the opportunity, my attitude and how I bring intensity to the game, it’s like: ‘Throw me the ball and nobody can mess with me.’ ”
That word -- opportunity -- is central to any discussion about Miller.
The coaching staff has said Miller hadn’t earned its trust at the beginning of the season and therefore didn’t earn an opportunity to contribute as much as he has in the second half.
Said Furrey: “I think it was lack of trust from Mitch. I think it was lack of trust from us, making sure he’s going to do what he’s supposed to do. You can’t put a guy out there doing things wrong with … guys who understand the game, and then they’re going to tell people how to get lined up. Then they’ve got to tell them what their assignment is. All those details.”
Miller has a different perspective.
“Early in the season, I can say I was messing up -- but not to the extent of ‘We can’t play this guy,’ ” he said. “But, yeah, that had a little something to do with it earlier this season. But I guess I got right in their eyes.”
As Miller sees it, the turning points in his season have coincided more with receiver Taylor Gabriel’s two concussions. Gabriel’s absence for Games 4 and 5 and then the last four games have created a void Miller has helped fill.
Furrey, though, attributes Miller’s success in those opportunities to improved command of details.
“When you’re not playing, you better figure out how to get in to play,” Furrey said. “That’s going out to practice, not lining up wrong, messing around or goofing around -- the maturity part. Maturity-wise he has done a heck of a job. He has understood what it’s like to be a pro.”
Not that the growth has been linear. Miller has 651 yards on 51 catches, increases from 423 and 33 last season. His touchdowns, though, are down from seven to two.
In the loss to the Rams on Nov. 17, Trubisky was intercepted on a throw intended for Miller, who ran his comeback route 2 yards deeper than the play called for. As a result, he didn’t come out of his break with enough time to react before the ball arrived, and the Rams picked off the deflection.
Then there was the delay-of-game penalty the Bears incurred against the Lions on Thanksgiving after Miller’s second third-down catch on the game-winning drive. In celebrating his fantastic grab, the Bears’ substitution between plays was delayed.
“Even though we’ve matured in the process, we’re still in that process,” Furrey said. “The passion is one thing out of Anthony I would never take (away). There’s still going to be -- not hiccups anymore -- it’s more going to be learning points of, OK, you’ve done that, here’s what happens now. And you keep growing, which is what he’s doing.”
The payoff has been evident in 100-yard games against the Lions and Packers. On his catch-and-run for a touchdown against the Cowboys on Dec. 5, Miller set up his blocks and spun through contact into the end zone, showing determination and savvy as a runner.
“He had a mindset that no one’s stopping him getting to that goal line, and you felt it,” Nagy said. “And you felt the energy after he scored. Another example of guys detailing leverage, detailing what they’re supposed to do, executing and making us look like good coaches.”
Consistency is Miller’s next challenge. Understanding the Bears need more from him than flashes. They need Miller to be reliable, especially considering their trade up and second-round investment in him last year.
For Miller to go from 118 receiving yards against the Packers on Dec. 15 to 2 yards against the Chiefs on Sunday underscores the uncertainty he represents in their plan.
The finale against the Vikings is his chance to leave a strong lasting impression. One more game to prove his mastery of details and focus.
Miller feels coaches pushing him, harping on him, expecting a lot out of him.
“As they should,” he said.