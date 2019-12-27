As Anthony Miller’s up-and-down season concludes, the Bears must figure out how dependable he is in their offensive repair effort

Miller responded productively to the early season challenge. Through four games, he had four catches for 28 yards. Over the four games from Week 12 to Week 15, he had 27 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

That four-game surge, extrapolated to 16, amounts to 1,508 yards on 108 catches, output that would put him among the NFL’s best.

As unrealistic as it might be to sustain that, Miller points to that production as proof of what he’s capable of for a Bears offense that needs all the help it can get and can’t afford to be picky.

“That’s what I expected when I stepped in the league,” Miller said two days before the Chiefs game. “I know the type of impact player I can be. I don’t like bringing up old stuff, but if you go back and look at Memphis, I have the capability of taking over a game. If you just give me the opportunity, my attitude and how I bring intensity to the game, it’s like: ‘Throw me the ball and nobody can mess with me.’ ”

That word -- opportunity -- is central to any discussion about Miller.

The coaching staff has said Miller hadn’t earned its trust at the beginning of the season and therefore didn’t earn an opportunity to contribute as much as he has in the second half.