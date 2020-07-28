As the Bears prepare for their 101st season of football, here are 101 pressing questions — presented without answers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes there are far more questions than answers. And as frustrating and unsettling as that can be, patience during periods of uncertainty remains a must.

Deep breaths, everyone.

Resist the urge to rush forward. Control that desire to predict the future. Uncertainty is now a huge part of daily life.

But sometimes it’s best to embrace that waiting game while compiling lists of questions and hanging out until the answers begin to materialize.

It is with that mindset that we march forward toward football season, toward Tuesday’s official reporting day for Chicago Bears training camp in Lake Forest, toward an NFL journey in 2020 that promises to be more unpredictable and treacherous than any before it.

As the Bears return to Halas Hall as a full team for the first time since December, they will find their facility overhauled in so many ways.

(Where did all of the couches go? Why is the locker room so spread out? What’s with all the tape arrows directing hallway traffic?)

It will be a while before the new normal feels comfortable. It will take a few weeks before regular practice sessions resume.