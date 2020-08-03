At least 18 Illinois football players tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus in June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least 18 Illinois football players tested positive for COVID-19 since returning for workouts in June, the school announced Monday.

Twenty-three athletes in all and two staff members tested positive, according to a university news release that said the 100-plus football players on campus “accounted for greater than 75% of the positive tests.”

Illinois said it has tested 164 athletes weekly since they returned in stages for voluntary workouts this summer, with more than 1,200 tests administered. The school said the overall positive test rate was less than 1.9%.

Four athletes experienced symptoms but none required hospitalization, according to the university.

Three cases remain active, and those players as well as teammates they’ve come in contact with remain in quarantine. Illinois will not release the number of quarantined players, an athletic department spokesman said.

Illinois did not suspend workouts at any time.

“Following our contract tracing and isolation quarantine protocols developed with our campus and community partners, individuals who needed to be quarantined were isolated and we didn’t feel the need to shut down workouts,” an Illinois spokesman said in an email response to the Tribune.