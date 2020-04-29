Baseball Hall of Fame cancels its 2020 induction ceremony, putting Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson and Derek Jeter presentations on hold until 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, one of the sport’s biggest celebrations, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hall of Fame’s 2020 weekend festivities, which were scheduled for July 24-27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., were pushed back to 2021.

This year’s inductees were to include Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, a first-ballot selection, and White Sox announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, the Ford C. Frick Award winner whose 42 years as a major-league broadcaster included 33 with the Sox.

The postponement is a huge financial hit to the Cooperstown community, which annually relies on a turnout of nearly 10,000 visitors for the weekend.

The Hall of Fame museum has been closed since March 15, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to reduce large gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In past years, Hall of Fame inductees traveled to Cooperstown for several events, including the induction ceremony. The Hall of Fame Weekend, scheduled for May 22-24 and featuring a legends game, was postponed six weeks ago.