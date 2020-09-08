5 numbers that highlight why the White Sox are in contention for 1st place in the American League Central

Yasmani Grandal knows a thing or two about preparing for the stretch run.
The Chicago White Sox catcher has appeared in the playoffs each of the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-18) and Milwaukee Brewers (2019).
He’s making another run at the postseason in his first year on the South Side.
“You can’t be looking ahead right now, especially in the final stretch before you hit the playoffs,” Grandal said. “You can’t take anybody lightly. Everybody’s going to come out and try and beat you. So if you start looking ahead, that’s when teams start going down.
“Hopefully it stays the same: Guys keep on coming every day and try to figure out what we need to do to win today, and we’ll worry about the playoffs once they get here.”
The Sox are locked in a tight race with the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central. They are trying their best to limit scoreboard watching.
“We just try to go out and play hard no matter what happens,” left fielder Eloy Jimenez said after Friday’s 7-4 victory against the Royals. “If we try to focus on what they do, we are going to forget about what we need to do.”
The Sox (26-15) were a half-game ahead of the Indians for first in the division and for the second-best record in the AL behind the Tampa Bay Rays. The Twins are also close. The Sox are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and post their first winning record since 2012.
“It’s good to be fighting for a spot,” Jimenez said.
Here are some numbers that highlight why the Sox are in contention. All statistics and rankings are through Sunday.
34: Tim Anderson’s runs scored
Shortstop Tim Anderson went on the injured list Aug. 1 with a strained right groin. The Sox went 5-5 in his absence. Since his Aug. 11 return, the Sox are 18-6.
Despite playing in only 31 games, Anderson is second in the AL with 34 runs. He trails Mike Trout by one.
Anderson leads the AL with a .351 batting average. He finished first in the majors with a .335 average last season. No Sox player has ever topped the AL in consecutive seasons.
He is 36-for-101 (.356) with five doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games since his return.
Anderson has been a spark at the top of the lineup. Three of his seven homers were leadoff shots.
Among major-league shortstops, Anderson is second in average, third in on-base percentage (.390) and fourth in slugging percentage (.595) and OPS (.986).
40: Jose Abreu’s RBIs
First baseman Jose Abreu led the AL with 123 RBIs last season, joining Dick Allen (113 RBIs in 1972) as the only Sox players to accomplish the feat.
Abreu is back at it again this season, leading the league with 40 RBIs. He was named AL Player of the Month for July/August and has a 20-game hitting streak during which he’s batting .386 (32-for-83) with 28 RBIs.
Abreu is tied for third in the AL with 13 homers. Teammates Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert are tied for sixth with 11.
The Sox finished 13th in the AL with 182 home runs last season. This season, they have a league-high 71.
The Sox hit an MLB-record 27 home runs over a seven-game stretch Aug. 16-22. They tied a major-league record with four consecutive home runs (Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Abreu and Jimenez) on Aug. 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field.
They have homered six times in a game twice (Aug. 17 vs. the Tigers and Aug. 21 at the Cubs), tying the club mark set in 2003 and 2018. Abreu didn’t homer in the Aug. 17 game but hit two on Aug. 21. He had six homers in the three-game series against the Cubs.
2.19: Dallas Keuchel’s ERA
The Sox signed Dallas Keuchel to fill a hole near the top of the rotation and to provide leadership.
He has done both.
The left-hander is second in the AL with a 2.19 ERA and is tied for second with six wins.
And the Sox responded well to his Aug. 10 team meeting, after which he told reporters the Sox came out flat in a 5-1 loss to the Tigers and needed to “clean a lot of things up.” Corresponding with Tim Anderson’s return, the team is 18-6 since.
Keuchel pitched five shutout innings Sunday to improve to 6-2, but he had to leave before the start of the sixth with lower back stiffness. He’s day to day.
109.2: Luis Robert’s average exit velocity on home runs
Luis Robert hit the longest homer of his rookie season Thursday, a 458-foot, three-run blast to left in an 11-6 win against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
“This is a really big park, and he made it look small,” Sox outfielder Adam Engel said Friday.
The homer had a 113 mph exit velocity.
Robert’s 109.2 mph average exit velocity on his 11 home runs was the highest in the majors (minimum 11 homers) entering Sunday. He has hit six homers with an exit velocity of at least 110 mph, also tops in the majors entering Sunday.
He leads AL rookies in homers and RBIs (27) and was named AL Rookie of the Month for July/August, though he looked at it more as a team honor.
“Every home run that I hit means a run for the team, it means something good for the team,” Robert said through an interpreter Sept. 1. “Any catch that I make in the outfield, it means an out for the team. Every single thing that I do, that I do well, it’s going to mean a lot for the team because I’m contributing to the team success. As an individual, that’s what you want.”
.714: White Sox’s road winning percentage
The Sox improved to 15-6 on the road with Sunday’s 8-2 win against the Royals. The .714 road winning percentage is the second-best in baseball to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are 15-5 (.750).
The Sox dropped their first two road games of the season in Cleveland. They’ve won 15 of 19 on the road since, outscoring their opponents 112-67.
The Sox went 33-48 (.407) on the road in 2019.
Nine of their final 19 games are on the road. They begin a two-game series against the Pirates on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
