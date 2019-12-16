Anticipation builds for Luis Robert's White Sox arrival: 'He's a young man that can make leaps and bounds'

SAN DIEGO — Most conversations at the winter meetings centered on possible additions from outside the White Sox organization.

The Sox are poised to gain a big bat from within next season in Luis Robert.

The center fielder is one of two Sox prospects, along with second baseman Nick Madrigal, expected to make an impact in 2020.

It's unclear when Robert will join the major-league club. But there's plenty of buzz surrounding one of the game's top prospects.

"Beyond the video, I would like to see him this spring, because I think this is going to be a big spring for Luis," Sox manager Rick Renteria said last week. "His skill set is obviously high-level. He can do a lot of things. I know that one of the biggest things that we were concerned about was keeping him on the field, getting the at-bats, playing in the field, doing baseball things.

"He is improving. He's a young man that can make leaps and bounds. He ... wants to prove to everybody what he's capable of doing in the major leagues, but we're looking at him in the spring and seeing where he is at."