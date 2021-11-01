'Brave for life': Braves' Brian Snitker adapts, thrives with new approaches, team tradition

ATLANTA — There are rules, some rules, and there are expectations and standards established by the rich history of the organization and success it's had, and each spring training Atlanta manager Brian Snitker presents these tenets to the team while knowing one other.

He must be willing to adapt them to deliver the same talk next year.

"I'll tell the guys that we're not like everybody else and we don't do this, this, or this because everybody else does it, and that's out of respect for those Hall of Famers who put all those flags up here," Snitker said. "This is the Braves. We're not like everybody else. I've softened in some of those areas over the years, as you do. But the core thing — the rules, there are rules, nothing hard. There is a thing about the Braves and the Braves Way.

"It's changed. It's softened. It has to be different, but it's still the Braves."

Halfway through his team's October run to this fall's World Series, Snitker turned 66, and for nearly five decades of his life he's been with the same club, buttoning up a jersey for the Braves or one of their affiliates. He began as a catcher in 1977. Snitker remained as a coach in the minors, coached for Bobby Cox in the majors, returned to the minors and managed Adam Wainwright there, and he turned an interim run as manager in 2017 into his current position at the helm of the National League champions.

Recommended for you…

"He's a Brave through and through," closer Will Smith said. "Brave for life."

An organizational man, as the Cardinals guru George Kissell would call him, Snitker remains a steward of the club, a keeper of tradition, in part because he's evolved with the club. As manager, he's had two different general managers and worked for three different executives. Each has come from outside the Braves' organization, with outside views and new visions, and ever advancing use of analytics.

And stuck with the same manager.

"It's something that wouldn't have happened if he wasn't doing a lot of the things right, and if he wouldn't have stuck out a lot of tough times," said Troy Snitker, Brian's son and Houston's hitting coach.

"There's a lot of things that have changed in my evolution in the game — I mean, we didn't have cell phones when I started out," Snitker said.

He explained later, to the Post-Dispatch as his team finished batting practice: "I've learned. I've softened to a lot of the information. It's good, and I think you learn what to grab and what not to grab. If I stay another 45 years I'm not going to scratch the surface about what this stuff is all about."

Snitker, who was the fifth-oldest rookie manager when he took over four years ago, credited current general manager Alex Anthopoulos with helping him become more comfortable, more fluent with the use of metrics. He described how his wife heard over the speakerphone a recent conversation with the swift-talking Anthopoulos and said she was exhausted. Snitker said he finds it exhilarating.

"We listen to each other," Snitker said. "I don't think either of us has to be right."

In the dugout on the eve of Game 1, Anthopoulos raved about his manager. He described how he acquired two outfielders so quickly at the trade deadline that he didn't warn Snitker, just handed him the lineup riddle to solve, and Snitker did. Snitker has helped Anthopoulos appreciate what Atlanta had going before him, too. Anthopoulos marveled at the moment Snitker removed young pitcher Ian Anderson during the NLCS when the righthander was pitching well — and alloy of information and instincts the manager had to make the move. Snitker explained he's "better suited" for the job and how it's shifted because he got it later in life and could be confident in what he knew and comfortable he didn't know it all.

Near the dugout earlier in this World Series, Snitker agreed with the description that an organization, one as regarded and successful as the Braves or the Cardinals, has a tradition like a tree trunk. It takes lifers to tend to it, nourish those deep roots. But its limbs can go in every way possible to seek the warmth of success — and find out how far it can reach. A place of strength to start is "good structure," Snitker said.

That way a manager can go in a new direction with the same compass.

"We're the Braves. I'm proud of that," Snitker said. "I've put a lot of my life into this."

Joc talks Tyger, Cardinals coach

Joc Pederson, the pearl necklace-wearing, hair-dyeing, slugging outfield sensation in Atlanta who talks about the thrill of "Joctober," has watched, proudly, as his sibling rises more studiously toward the majors.

Joc got there as a hitter.

Tyger is on his way by helping hitters in the Cardinals' organization.

"It's awesome to see someone who doesn't have the playing experience, but does have the respect of players and coaches and moves up at such a young age," Pederson said Sunday at Truist Park. "He's always had the work ethic and the drive to do whatever it takes. You see that happening now as he's fulfilling those goals. He's on the right track."

Tyger Pederson, 32, was part of the new wave of hitting coaches brought into the Cardinals' organization under Jeff Albert's oversight. Hired before the 2019 season, Pederson started with Class A Palm Beach and rose to Class AA Springfield for this past season. There he tutored some of the Cardinals' top prospects, like Nolan Gorman and Nick Plummer, as their production carried them to Class AAA.

Cardinals options, etc.