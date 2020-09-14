Brewers rally to edge Cardinals 2-1 in doubleheader opener

Milwaukee was supposed to open its home schedule against St. Louis on July 31, but the Cardinals had a coronavirus outbreak that caused that weekend series to get postponed.

The opener of this doubleheader was a pitchers’ duel between St. Louis’ Kwang Hyun Kim and Milwaukee’s Josh Lindblom, who both spent last season in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Both Kim and Lindblom hadn’t started a game since Sept 1. Kim had been dealing with an unspecified injury related to abdominal pain, while Lindblom had pitched just two innings of scoreless relief since his Sept. 1 start.

Kim struck out six and allowed three hits and three walks after getting activated from the injured list. The 32-year-old rookie from Korea hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 24 innings, though he has given up one unearned run during that stretch.

Lindblom struck out six while allowing three hits and no walks in five shutout innings.

TRAINERS’ ROOM